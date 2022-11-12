Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
David Dobrik’s new pizza shop brings long lines, traffic to West Hollywood
Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new spot to enjoy a slice of pie as a pizza shop from YouTube star David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday. Mile-long lines of eager fans and diners waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. The new shop […]
KTLA.com
Jessica and Sam sample Thanksgiving ice cream pies at Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood
Sam Rubin joined Jessica on a recent trip to Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood. The shop has all kind of ice cream flavors and froyo. This month, the shop has special Thanksgiving ice cream pies for sale, and they have dairy-free options!. Sam and Jessica got to watch Chef Shiho...
Fox40
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
A cardboard box filled to the brim with sweet and savory confections, ranging from ham and cheese croissants to fruit tarts, is a great treat for any day of the week. Everyone has their go-to place to pick up one, two, or three of their favorite pastries, but only one shop in California, according to Yelp, was considered the best pastry restaurant in the state.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
KTLA.com
You could win a trip to the island of Hawaii from Hawaiian Airlines
KTLA 5 and Hawaiian Airlines want to send you on an epic getaway to the island of Hawaii, where endless adventure and awe-inspiring views are a part of everyday life. Now, our partners at Hawaiian Airlines and Marriott are furnishing a truly fabulous getaway package for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win first-class round-trip airfare for two to the island of Hawaii aboard Hawaiian Airlines. The winner also receives five nights in an Ocean View suite at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, premium seating for two at the sunset luau, customized massage for two and daily breakfast buffet for two. It’s an extraordinary getaway package that’s going to make one winner very happy. Enter now for your chance to win, and good luck!
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Kevin Hart at Yaamava Theater and more
Rock-star comic Kevin Hart will be here in LA for a stop at the Yaamava Theater Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Our partners at Yaamava are furnishing an amazing prize package with an opportunity to see Kevin Hart live, and lots more, for one lucky viewer. Text KEVIN to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Kevin Hart live at Yaamava Theater on Sunday, November 27th; an overnight stay at Yaamava Resort & Casino on November 27th; and a $200 resort credit. You must be 21 to enter. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
L.A. Weekly
Luminarias Lights Up Monterey Park And L.A. Bread Stories – Here’s What’s Popping Up
Specialty Restaurants has opened its reimagined hilltop restaurant, Luminarias. The Monterey Park institution, established in 1972, has undergone a complete, multimillion-dollar transformation, including an extensive interior and exterior remodel and a total overhaul of the culinary program. With sweeping views of the San Gabriel Valley and Downtown Los Angeles, the restaurant features American dishes with a Latin influence including beef birria empanadas with homemade corn masa and sizzling calamari served tableside, as well as black bean hummus with chicharrónes and a variety of grilled skewer options. There’s a build-your-own cheese and charcuterie station and an expansive raw bar that offers composed plates like Peruvian ceviche and salmon tartare, plus a seafood tower. For dinner, signature dishes include crispy whole snapper, seafood pasta and a 36 oz tomahawk ribeye steak, as well as sides like duck fat fries and coconut orzo.
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
easyreadernews.com
El Tarasco goes a upscale, but not too much
The venerable chain’s location in Hermosa is a bit different and offers a wider menu. When I was a kid growing up in Manhattan Beach, I frequented two Mexican restaurants: the Red Onion when my parents were paying, and El Tarasco when it was on my dime. Since our family didn’t have a lot of money, I ate at El Tarasco a lot. My friends and I would ride our bicycles over to the shack near the beach on Rosecrans, get it to go and take it to the nearby Sand Dunes Park. It was quieter, and more relaxed than the noisy little restaurant, where the phone rang incessantly for takeout orders, and waiting diners elbowed for the seats at the counter.
KTLA.com
Fiesta Parade Floats: 2023 Rose Parade Float Testing
Rose Parade Float builders are working non-stop preparing for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. The 2023 theme is TURNING THE CORNER. Well, there was a lot of corner turning Saturday in Irwindale at Fiesta Parade Floats (fiestaparadefloats.com). The award winning float building company began testing some of the magnificent floats under construction.
KTLA.com
Union Station Homeless Services faces Thanksgiving turkey shortage
Many of Pasadena’s most vulnerable and unsheltered might find out this year. Due to the nationwide shortage and rising price of turkeys, Union Station Homeless Services has a desperate need for frozen turkeys. David Sensente, Sr. Manager of In-kind Donations, a 20-year employee of Union Station Homeless Services says,...
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air
Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
nomadlawyer.org
Huntington Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Huntington Beach, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Huntington Beach California. If you’re looking for a vacation spot where you can relax and unwind in a laid-back beach town, consider Huntington Beach, California. This city is known for its beaches and surfing culture, and it has been named Surf City USA.
signalscv.com
Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant
Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
Multi-million dollar San Pedro waterfront entertainment complex to begin construction
Construction on the much-anticipated new San Pedro waterfront complex is slated to begin this summer. The long-awaited entertainment and dining complex, dubbed “West Harbor,” will replace the iconic Ports O’ Call Village, marking the first major overhaul since the village’s founding in 1962. The $155 million project is scheduled to complete in three phases, with […]
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in downtown LA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed Monday in the Koreatown area, and an investigation was underway. The man died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 a.m. near Normandie Avenue and Eighth Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Information on his...
This Week's Storms Brought Lots Of Water — But Much Of It Will Wind Up In The Ocean
L.A. still loses about 50% of stormwater runoff to the ocean.
LA mayor race: Karen Bass widens lead over Rick Caruso, latest numbers show
Congresswoman Karen Bass widened her lead to more than 9,000 votes Saturday over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted.
spectrumnews1.com
LA's next City Controller
“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen sits down with the projected winner in the Los Angeles City Controller’s race Kenneth Mejia. Jonathan Mehta Stein, executive director of California Common Cause, explains why there is a long wait to certify election results. Plus, director of the LA County Department...
