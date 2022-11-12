Read full article on original website
GOP flips control of NC Supreme Court, after winning every statewide judicial race
Republicans flipped control of the N.C. Supreme Court in Tuesday’s elections, flipping two Democratic-held seats and giving their party back a majority on the state’s highest court for the first time in six years. Democrats will keep their 4 to 3 majority through the end of the year....
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
CNN — The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin’s incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters,...
Washington Examiner
Democratic governors have voters seeing red
With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
Hillary Clinton says Republicans have plan to 'steal 2024 presidential election'
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton claimed Republicans are out to steal the 2024 presidential election in a video posted to Twitter.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Full List of Trump-Backed Candidates Who Lost Their Elections
An added subplot in this year's midterm elections is whether Donald Trump can prove he is still a powerful influence on GOP voters as hundreds of his endorsed candidates are on the ballots. The former president has backed more than 300 Republicans across all forms of government in the November...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
AOL Corp
US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate
Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
Rep. Ron Kind thanks fellow Democrats at election watch party
LA CROSSE (WKBT) Outgoing Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) thanked his Democratic colleagues and friends in a speech at the Democrats’ watch party at Pettibone Resort Tuesday night. Kind held Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District seat for 26 years but did not seek reelection this year. Before the watch party concluded the night of the midterms, Kind made sure to thank his...
Vox
The Supreme Court lost Republicans the midterms
The 2022 midterm results came as a total shock to many political observers. As of Thursday morning, Democrats appeared likely to retain the Senate and even have an outside chance at holding the House, defying widespread pre-election expectations of an impending red wave. So what happened? Why did Democrats do...
Republicans Win Wis. Senate Seat with Help from Big-City Suburbs and Rural Voters
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson built his margin of victory in Wisconsin this week largely with the support of suburban Milwaukee and rural parts of the state. In the suburban counties of the Milwaukee metropolitan area, the Republican incumbent managed a 20-point victory over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. Johnson also ran up a 20-point margin in the rural (nonmetropolitan) areas of the state.
Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will 'never lose another election' in the state if he gets voted into office
Michels has declined to answer questions as to whether or not he would certify the 2024 presidential election as governor should a Democrat win the state.
‘Thank you Gen Z!’ How young voters saved the Democrats
Younger voters were part of the blue wall that fended off a so-called “red tsunami” on Tuesday and contributed to a number of unlikely Democratic successes. Exit polls from the National Election Pool (NEP), which includes a consortium of news outlets and the Edison Research group, found that younger voters aged 18-29 were the only voter group by age to overwhelmingly support Democrats in the midterms. Sixty-three per cent of voters in that age group voted for Democratic House candidates, according to the poll, while 35 per cent voted for Republicans.
CLEAN SWEEP: Democratic meddling in GOP primaries paid off in a big way on Election Day
Democrats' strategy of spending millions to boost pro-Trump candidates in Republican primaries appeared to pay off Tuesday as the party ended the night with a clean sweep of the races in which it chose to meddle. All six of the Republican candidates who seemingly benefited from the meddling in their...
AOL Corp
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election fraud case; judge finds probable cause
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to prove election fraud tried to get a judge to toss the case Friday, Oct 21. Wait's lawyer, Daniel Hartman, argued the Wisconsin Department of Justice did not have authority to prosecute the case. "I assume that...
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA – Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won a second term, again defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in one of the most closely-watched campaigns for governor in the country, according to a race call by the Associated Press. In a speech before supporters Tuesday night Kemp said, "It looks...
thecentersquare.com
Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'
(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
Kari Lake – live: Republican tells voters to check on ballots as she trails Katie Hobbs in Arizona
All eyes are on the vote count from Arizona’s Maricopa County as the race for governor comes down to final tallies from mail-in ballots across the state.Far-right candidate Kari Lake has urged her supported to check the status of their ballots to determine if any need to be “cured” or corrected, with the too-close-to-call race potentially coming down to outstanding ballots.Her supporters reenacted the biblical Battle of Jericho outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre on 12 November as pending results continued to show the candidate trailing behind her Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.Ms Hobbs is currently leading by...
