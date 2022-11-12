ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Related
Democratic governors have voters seeing red

With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate

Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
Rep. Ron Kind thanks fellow Democrats at election watch party

LA CROSSE (WKBT) Outgoing Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) thanked his Democratic colleagues and friends in a speech at the Democrats’ watch party at Pettibone Resort Tuesday night. Kind held Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District seat for 26 years but did not seek reelection this year. Before the watch party concluded the night of the midterms, Kind made sure to thank his...
The Supreme Court lost Republicans the midterms

The 2022 midterm results came as a total shock to many political observers. As of Thursday morning, Democrats appeared likely to retain the Senate and even have an outside chance at holding the House, defying widespread pre-election expectations of an impending red wave. So what happened? Why did Democrats do...
Republicans Win Wis. Senate Seat with Help from Big-City Suburbs and Rural Voters

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson built his margin of victory in Wisconsin this week largely with the support of suburban Milwaukee and rural parts of the state. In the suburban counties of the Milwaukee metropolitan area, the Republican incumbent managed a 20-point victory over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. Johnson also ran up a 20-point margin in the rural (nonmetropolitan) areas of the state.
‘Thank you Gen Z!’ How young voters saved the Democrats

Younger voters were part of the blue wall that fended off a so-called “red tsunami” on Tuesday and contributed to a number of unlikely Democratic successes. Exit polls from the National Election Pool (NEP), which includes a consortium of news outlets and the Edison Research group, found that younger voters aged 18-29 were the only voter group by age to overwhelmingly support Democrats in the midterms. Sixty-three per cent of voters in that age group voted for Democratic House candidates, according to the poll, while 35 per cent voted for Republicans.
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Wisconsin election fraud case; judge finds probable cause

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to prove election fraud tried to get a judge to toss the case Friday, Oct 21. Wait's lawyer, Daniel Hartman, argued the Wisconsin Department of Justice did not have authority to prosecute the case. "I assume that...
Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'

(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
Kari Lake – live: Republican tells voters to check on ballots as she trails Katie Hobbs in Arizona

All eyes are on the vote count from Arizona’s Maricopa County as the race for governor comes down to final tallies from mail-in ballots across the state.Far-right candidate Kari Lake has urged her supported to check the status of their ballots to determine if any need to be “cured” or corrected, with the too-close-to-call race potentially coming down to outstanding ballots.Her supporters reenacted the biblical Battle of Jericho outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre on 12 November as pending results continued to show the candidate trailing behind her Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.Ms Hobbs is currently leading by...
