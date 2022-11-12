ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

South Philly Boy
1d ago

all of the homeless should go where the bus will be arriving and get the housing and everything else that they're going to be given to those people

Reply
3
dash riprock..
2d ago

good, a sanctuary city needs more. lessons will be learned the hard way. watch.

Reply
7
AP_001546.c1293fe800324bfb84e5c32206148fd5.0949
2d ago

I’ll ask who can do dry wall or landscaping. People here don’t want to work

Reply(2)
5
 

CBS Philly

Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: 39th gun caught at Philadelphia airport, matching last year's record

PHILADELPHIA - A Montgomery County man was caught with a loaded gun at the Philadelphia airport this weekend, marking the 39th gun found this year. Officials say a .380 caliber handgun was spotted inside the TSA checkpoint X-ray machine at the Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday. It was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
6abc

The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly

Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire breaks out in South Philadelphia home: Authorities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire broke out in a South Philadelphia home Sunday morning, authorities say. It started around 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Mifflin Street.Upon arrival, firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the home.Officials say they placed the fire under control around noon.There are no reports of any injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor's race to Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, has conceded his loss in the race to Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. In a statement released Sunday, Mastriano expressed heartfelt gratitude for those involved with his campaign. "I’m indebted to my team, which gave everything it had and asked what more it could give." He gave thanks to his wife, Rebbie and to Carrie DelRosso, candidate for Lt. Govern.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

