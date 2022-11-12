MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 23 Kansas State football bounced back from its loss to Texas by grabbing a statement 31-3 win against Baylor in Waco on Saturday night. It was scoreless through the first quarter for both teams. Will Howard, who came in once again for an injured Adrian Martinez, started the scoring by finding Ben Sinnott for a 15 yard touchdown pass, 7-0 KSU.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO