Milwaukee, WI

KSNT News

K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

No. 23 K-State bounces back, dominates Baylor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 23 Kansas State football bounced back from its loss to Texas by grabbing a statement 31-3 win against Baylor in Waco on Saturday night. It was scoreless through the first quarter for both teams. Will Howard, who came in once again for an injured Adrian Martinez, started the scoring by finding Ben Sinnott for a 15 yard touchdown pass, 7-0 KSU.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

ESU women’s soccer advances to first Central Regional Final

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - A season that keeps getting better for Emporia State women’s soccer. The Hornets topped Central Missouri Sunday afternoon 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the team that beat ESU one week ago today for the MIAA title. This marks the first time...
EMPORIA, KS
marquettewire.org

Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team

Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday. In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team. The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win over Stanford

MILWAUKEE — It may as well have been a home game for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team as the fans cheered the team on to a neutral site win. An announced crowd of 17,927 was at American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers' home, for the Brew City Battle. The fans helped the Badgers close out Stanford in a 60-50 win.
MADISON, WI
WIBW

Mackenzie Dimarco’s offensive explosion lifts Emporia State over Fort Hays State

WARRENSBURG, MO. (WIBW) - In the first round of the NCAA tournament, senior forward Mackenzie Dimarco was unstoppable. Dimarco scored four of the Hornets five goals in their 5-1 over Fort Hays State Friday morning. Those four goals set an MIAA single season record for goals scored and tied the NCAA tournament match record for goals scored. Dimarco now has 22 goals scored this year.
HAYS, KS
WIBW

No. 23 K-State visits Baylor with Big 12 title path in play

WACO, Texas (AP) — If quarterback Blake Shapen and the Baylor Bears want a realistic chance to defend their Big 12 title, they’ll need a fourth consecutive victory when No. 23 Kansas State visits Saturday night. The Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) and Wildcats are tied with No....
WACO, TX
CBS 58

Germantown's Kamorea "KK" Arnold signs with UConn

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The pen has been put to paper. Germantown senior Kamorea "KK" Arnold has signed her National Letter of Intent with the basketball powerhouse University of Connecticut. She chose UConn over more than 30 offers from other schools. Arnold is the 6th ranked player on ESPN's...
GERMANTOWN, WI
WIBW

Topeka Youth Orchestras show off musical talents at White Concert Hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Youth Orchestras held a concert Sunday afternoon at Washburn’s White Concert Hall. The concert featured classical pieces performed by a Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra and the Youth Symphony Orchestra. They were conducted by Carolyn Sandquist, Ryan Masotto and Silas Huff, respectively. The Topeka Youth Orchestras...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
TOPEKA, KS
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
On Milwaukee

Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode

“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells

MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Marquette University Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m., two persons approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the robbers fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

First accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday

Clouds unfortunately filled back in across southern WI this afternoon and mostly cloudy skies will continue through Monday as a couple areas of low pressure approach Wisconsin. Temps rise into the mid to upper 30s Monday despite the cloud cover with mainly dry conditions. Chances for precipitation return as early...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WIBW

Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport...
TOPEKA, KS

