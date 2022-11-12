Read full article on original website
K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
WIBW
No. 23 K-State bounces back, dominates Baylor
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 23 Kansas State football bounced back from its loss to Texas by grabbing a statement 31-3 win against Baylor in Waco on Saturday night. It was scoreless through the first quarter for both teams. Will Howard, who came in once again for an injured Adrian Martinez, started the scoring by finding Ben Sinnott for a 15 yard touchdown pass, 7-0 KSU.
WIBW
ESU women’s soccer advances to first Central Regional Final
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - A season that keeps getting better for Emporia State women’s soccer. The Hornets topped Central Missouri Sunday afternoon 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the team that beat ESU one week ago today for the MIAA title. This marks the first time...
marquettewire.org
Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team
Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday. In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team. The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on...
Overtime: Jordan Davis Sparks Wisconsin's Win Over Stanford
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- In the first college basketball game played at a MLB-only stadium since 2015, Wisconsin (2-0) took the Brew City Battle 60-50 over Stanford (1-0) on Friday at American Family Field. In what felt like a NCAA Tournament atmosphere, the Badgers were able to grind out a win...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win over Stanford
MILWAUKEE — It may as well have been a home game for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team as the fans cheered the team on to a neutral site win. An announced crowd of 17,927 was at American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers' home, for the Brew City Battle. The fans helped the Badgers close out Stanford in a 60-50 win.
WIBW
Mackenzie Dimarco’s offensive explosion lifts Emporia State over Fort Hays State
WARRENSBURG, MO. (WIBW) - In the first round of the NCAA tournament, senior forward Mackenzie Dimarco was unstoppable. Dimarco scored four of the Hornets five goals in their 5-1 over Fort Hays State Friday morning. Those four goals set an MIAA single season record for goals scored and tied the NCAA tournament match record for goals scored. Dimarco now has 22 goals scored this year.
WIBW
No. 23 K-State visits Baylor with Big 12 title path in play
WACO, Texas (AP) — If quarterback Blake Shapen and the Baylor Bears want a realistic chance to defend their Big 12 title, they’ll need a fourth consecutive victory when No. 23 Kansas State visits Saturday night. The Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) and Wildcats are tied with No....
CBS 58
Germantown's Kamorea "KK" Arnold signs with UConn
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The pen has been put to paper. Germantown senior Kamorea "KK" Arnold has signed her National Letter of Intent with the basketball powerhouse University of Connecticut. She chose UConn over more than 30 offers from other schools. Arnold is the 6th ranked player on ESPN's...
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
WIBW
Topeka Youth Orchestras show off musical talents at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Youth Orchestras held a concert Sunday afternoon at Washburn’s White Concert Hall. The concert featured classical pieces performed by a Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra and the Youth Symphony Orchestra. They were conducted by Carolyn Sandquist, Ryan Masotto and Silas Huff, respectively. The Topeka Youth Orchestras...
WIBW
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Marquette University Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m., two persons approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the robbers fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
CBS 58
First accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday
Clouds unfortunately filled back in across southern WI this afternoon and mostly cloudy skies will continue through Monday as a couple areas of low pressure approach Wisconsin. Temps rise into the mid to upper 30s Monday despite the cloud cover with mainly dry conditions. Chances for precipitation return as early...
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
CBS 58
'Knowledge is power:' Legal Action Wisconsin hosts tenants' rights panel at Sherman Phoenix
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Attorneys with Legal Action Wisconsin (LAW) held a panel Saturday evening at the Sherman Phoenix marketplace, informing renters of their rights in the state. They touched on some of the "top 20 questions" that they receive from tenants, including topics on housing conditions and lease details.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
WIBW
Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport...
