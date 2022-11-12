Read full article on original website
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
‘The little campaign that could’: Marie Perez beats Joe Kent
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who was virtually unknown before this election cycle, won the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District against Republican Joe Kent in what can legitimately be described as an upset.
Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes
Democrats have won a second key House race in Washington state. It was an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Combined with Rep. Kim Schrier’s strong reelection to what Democrats feared was a vulnerable seat in the 8th District, Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory helped buoy party hopes of keeping a majority in the House.
yamhilladvocate.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression
A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest
We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
arizonasuntimes.com
Calls Emerge for Maricopa County Officials to Resign or Be Recalled After Election Problems
Activists are calling for resignations and recalls as Arizonans – along with the nation – await Maricopa County election officials’ announcements of the definitive results from Tuesday’s 2022 general election. The state’s most populous county said that 30 percent of voting machine tabulation problems, causing lines...
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
‘He’s a Fed!’: Infighting Derails Pro-Kari Lake Protest in Arizona
Around two dozen people gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections office in Phoenix, Arizona, midday Saturday in support of Kari Lake's bid for governor. The protesters carried signs reading: “Lake won,” “Hobbs is a cheat,” and “count the vote,” according to a tweet from an ABC15 reporter. The protesters also reportedly marched around the voting facility, a riff off of the biblical tale from the book of Joshua, where God instructed Joshua to circle the city of Jericho seven times. Elsewhere, Vice News reporter Tess Owen noted that participants were accusing a far-right Boogaloo Boi member of being a federal agent. “He’s a fed,” one march participant could be seen yelling at the Boogaloo Boi in footage from the scene. Lake, a former TV anchor turned MAGA Republican who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is locked in a tight race with incumbent Katie Hobbs. As of Saturday afternoon, Hobbs had a narrow lead of less than one percent against Lake, with 83 percent of votes reported, according to the Associated Press. The race has not yet been called.Lol everyone’s accusing eachother of being feds pic.twitter.com/NGyGmtGFJZ— Tess Owen (@misstessowen) November 12, 2022 Read it at Twitter
Is this Tri-Cities school official running for governor? Social media accounts offer hints
The WA state Supreme Court is reviewing an attempt to recall him for voting to defy a COVID mask mandate.
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
KTAR.com
Man indicted for smuggling 71 pounds into US through southern Arizona
PHOENIX — A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona last month for smuggling 71 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. through a border port of entry in southern Arizona, authorities said. Edwin Francisco Cubillas of Mexico, 27, faces two charges, including importation of fentanyl and...
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate’s office
PHOENIX (AP) — An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said.
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
NOLA.com
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism
The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
Alabama Councilman, Who Once Used Racial Slurs, Punches Black Mayor: Video
Tarrant councilman Tommy Bryant was booked into Jefferson County Jail on a harassment charge following an altercation with Wayman Newton, the city's first Black mayor.
KOMO News
Washington state general election complete results
FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
KING-5
Yes, a Pennsylvania state representative was reelected after his death
During the midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022, voters cast their ballots for members of Congress, along with state senators and representatives. Some people on social media claimed Pennsylvania voters reelected a state representative who died before the election took place. VERIFY readers Ian H. and Allen asked the team to look into whether that’s true.
kptv.com
2 more Oregon counties say ‘yes’ to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Residents in Morrow County and Wheeler County have voted in favor of a measure related to moving the state line between Oregon and Idaho, joining nine previous eastern Oregon counties to vote in support of “Greater Idaho.”. The Oregon Secretary of State website shows on...
2urbangirls.com
Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash
MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
