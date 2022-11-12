Around two dozen people gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections office in Phoenix, Arizona, midday Saturday in support of Kari Lake's bid for governor. The protesters carried signs reading: “Lake won,” “Hobbs is a cheat,” and “count the vote,” according to a tweet from an ABC15 reporter. The protesters also reportedly marched around the voting facility, a riff off of the biblical tale from the book of Joshua, where God instructed Joshua to circle the city of Jericho seven times. Elsewhere, Vice News reporter Tess Owen noted that participants were accusing a far-right Boogaloo Boi member of being a federal agent. “He’s a fed,” one march participant could be seen yelling at the Boogaloo Boi in footage from the scene. Lake, a former TV anchor turned MAGA Republican who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is locked in a tight race with incumbent Katie Hobbs. As of Saturday afternoon, Hobbs had a narrow lead of less than one percent against Lake, with 83 percent of votes reported, according to the Associated Press. The race has not yet been called.Lol everyone’s accusing eachother of being feds pic.twitter.com/NGyGmtGFJZ— Tess Owen (@misstessowen) November 12, 2022 Read it at Twitter

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO