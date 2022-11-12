ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Viva Vision music light show coming to Fremont Street Experience

By Bronson Christian
 2 days ago
The music of American rock band Stone Temple Pilots will be featured in the latest edition of Fremont Street Experience's iconic Viva Vision music light display library on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. PST, members of the band will make a special appearance for the premiere and will moderate a Q&A with fans.

The Viva Vision performances by Fremont Street Experience are seven- to nine-minute visual renditions of each band, their lyrics, and the artist's message.

The Stone Temple Pilots show, which was specially made for Fremont Street Experience, will include the band's biggest singles like "Interstate Love Song," "Plush," and "Vasoline."

Stone Temple Pilots joins a long list of artists who have produced Viva Vision events, including KISS, Bon Jovi, The Who, Queen, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, and others.

Every night from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., the Stone Temple Pilots Viva Vision show will be part of a rotation of Viva Vision performances.

On Saturday, November 19, Stone Temple Pilots will also perform on the 3rd St. Stage at 9:00 p.m. as part of Fremont Street Experience's Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series.

