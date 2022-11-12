OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little extra sunshine today helped temperatures to warm a few degrees over yesterday despite the frigid start. Highs climbed into the middle 30s around the metro. Yes warmer than yesterday, but still well below average for this time of year. Clouds thickening up this evening will keep us from getting quite as cold tonight, temperatures hold steady in the low 30s through much of the evening. We should slowly drop into the upper 20s by early Monday.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO