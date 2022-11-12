Read full article on original website
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WOWT
Lizzo coming to CHI Health Center in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of her 2022 tour including a stop Omaha. Lizzo’s “The Special 2OUR” will come to the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 19. Public on sale for the second leg...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
WOWT
P!NK to perform at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Grammy Award-winning singer and performer P!NK announced that Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field will be included in her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. The tour will go to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada. Concerts at Omaha’s downtown baseball stadium have been almost unheard of since it opened in 2011.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska native makes a career out of big wave photography
Omaha doesn’t give photographer Isaiah “Frosty” Niemann access to the oceans where he captures dramatic images of huge waves and the surfers who ride them. So when he’s here, he takes wedding photos or family portraits. But when clients hire him to photograph and film them...
WOWT
Live On Nebraska holds donor event
WOWT
Crutchfield collects first win at the helm of Omaha men's basketball, 79-72 over Idaho
klin.com
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska at No. 6 Ohio State Today
Control of the Big Ten Conference is at state this afternoon. The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team is in Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 6 Ohio State today. The Huskers won the first meeting this season in five sets. Nebraska is 22-2 on the season and 14-1 in Big Ten...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly with some light snow Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little extra sunshine today helped temperatures to warm a few degrees over yesterday despite the frigid start. Highs climbed into the middle 30s around the metro. Yes warmer than yesterday, but still well below average for this time of year. Clouds thickening up this evening will keep us from getting quite as cold tonight, temperatures hold steady in the low 30s through much of the evening. We should slowly drop into the upper 20s by early Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.
Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
WOWT
Cold this evening, staying chilly Sunday
Low clouds and flurries this morning but the biggest impact is the cold with wind chills in the single digits. Some sunshine will return this afternoon, highs only in the low 30s. Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:42 PM UTC. Excessive speeding...
doniphanherald.com
Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm
Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
WOWT
Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday verified the names of the people hurt in an early morning shooting over the weekend. Karly Wood, 20, was killed in the shooting that occurred at 4:08 a.m. Sunday at 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Seven...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph gives one-word response when asked how Nebraska can narrow gap between top B1G teams
Mickey Joseph is concerned about the future of Nebraska, especially in the recruiting field. After the 34-3 road loss to No. 3 Michigan, coach Joseph talked about how Nebraska needs to recruit more efficiently and close the gap with B1G teams like Ohio State and Michigan. “Recruiting. We have to...
Restaurant Hoppen: Top 5 Omaha places to grab a sandwich
Few food items are as simple conceptually as a sandwich. We’ve been eating and making them for almost our entire lives. It’s meat and cheese between bread; what could be easier, right?
WOWT
Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who was reported missing last week has been found and reported safe. Bellevue police said Sunday that the 68-year-old woman was found Sunday afternoon and returned to her home according to the release. Officials say she was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by...
