Carlisle, PA

abc27 News

Harrisburg fights off Wilson to move to district semifinals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg advanced to the district semifinals after taking down Wilson in a hard-fought 32-21 win at home on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars were leading 12-0 after touchdowns by running back tandem Micah Hopkins and Kyle Williams. But the Bulldogs stormed back to take 14-12 lead into halftime. Harrisburg turned it on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

#12 Cocalico upsets #4 Gettysburg in 5A Quarterfinal

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — (#12) Cocalico took down (#4) Gettysburg by a score of 23-13 on the road in their 5A Quarterfinals matchup on Friday, Nov. 11. (#12) Cocalico will go on to play in the 5A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
easternpafootball.com

Harrisburg tops Wilson 32-21 in District 3 Class 6A Playoff Win

Harrisburg has been Wilson’s kryptonite in the district playoffs for years. That trend continued as the Cougars knocked out the Bulldogs 32-21 Saturday afternoon at Severance Field in Harrisburg in a District 3 Class 6A football quarterfinal. Harrisburg has now beaten Wilson in the last four district playoffs: the...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

3 Mid-Penn soccer teams now just a win away from state title appearances

A trio of Mid-Penn soccer teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. On the girls’ side, Greencastle-Antrim knocked off Archbishop Wood to advance to the 3A semifinals. They will face Upper Perkiomen Tuesday for a chance to play in the state title game. Central Dauphin also advanced to the 4A semifinals with a win over North Allegheny. The Rams will play Owen J. Roberts Tuesday with a title trip on the line.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin inks 11 athletes on signing day

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School had 11 athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to continue their collegiate careers on Thursday afternoon. Tyce Fischl (Baseball) – University of Lynchburg Payton Killian (Field Hockey) – Millersville University Bridget Lawn (Field Hockey) – College of William and Mary Emmy McCulley (Field Hockey) – Penn […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State recruits on hand for the Maryland game

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff played host to a handful of commits and many recruits Saturday for the Maryland game. The commits on hand included Lamont Payne Jr and Cooper Cousins. Some of the more prominent recruits in attendance were defensive lineman Darien Mayo, defensive tackle Nigel Smith, running back Bud Coombs, linebacker DJ McClary and wide receiver Michael Scott.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

BetMGM: $200 in free bets for signing up in Ohio

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With BetMGM, new customers in Ohio looking for the best way to bet in 2023 can earn $200 in free bets via pre-registration by...
OHIO STATE
DC News Now

MD public school football playoffs 2nd round coverage

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of Maryland teams in Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland. Game of the Week: 4A – No. 4 Einstein at No. 1 Blair 4A – No. 3 seed Laurel at No. 2 seed Paint Branch 4A – No. 7 Gaithersburg at No. 3 Churchill 3A – […]
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Barn fire in West Hempfield Township

There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
