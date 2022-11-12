Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
Harrisburg fights off Wilson to move to district semifinals
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg advanced to the district semifinals after taking down Wilson in a hard-fought 32-21 win at home on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars were leading 12-0 after touchdowns by running back tandem Micah Hopkins and Kyle Williams. But the Bulldogs stormed back to take 14-12 lead into halftime. Harrisburg turned it on […]
echo-pilot.com
Shippensburg fights, but can't complete comeback in quarterfinal loss
In the first half of Saturday's district quarterfinal, it looked like it could have been a long night for the Greyhounds. The Golden Mules got out to a big early lead and could have ran away with it, but the Greyhounds fought back. They just ran out of time. Shippensburg...
Trinity football wins first District Title since 2010, 58-27 over Annville-Cleona
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity jumped out to an early lead in the District III Class 2A Championship against top-seeded Annville-Cleona and never looked back on the Rocks way to a 58-27 victory. It’s the Shamrocks first District Title since 2010. “Some people say we’re ahead of schedule in year 2,” said Head Coach Jordan […]
#12 Cocalico upsets #4 Gettysburg in 5A Quarterfinal
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — (#12) Cocalico took down (#4) Gettysburg by a score of 23-13 on the road in their 5A Quarterfinals matchup on Friday, Nov. 11. (#12) Cocalico will go on to play in the 5A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports […]
easternpafootball.com
Harrisburg tops Wilson 32-21 in District 3 Class 6A Playoff Win
Harrisburg has been Wilson’s kryptonite in the district playoffs for years. That trend continued as the Cougars knocked out the Bulldogs 32-21 Saturday afternoon at Severance Field in Harrisburg in a District 3 Class 6A football quarterfinal. Harrisburg has now beaten Wilson in the last four district playoffs: the...
3 Mid-Penn soccer teams now just a win away from state title appearances
A trio of Mid-Penn soccer teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. On the girls’ side, Greencastle-Antrim knocked off Archbishop Wood to advance to the 3A semifinals. They will face Upper Perkiomen Tuesday for a chance to play in the state title game. Central Dauphin also advanced to the 4A semifinals with a win over North Allegheny. The Rams will play Owen J. Roberts Tuesday with a title trip on the line.
Updated District 3 football tournament brackets through weekend play of Nov. 11-12
District 3 football championships have been awarded to two Mid-Penn Conference schools -- Steelton-Highspire in Class 1A and Trinity in Class 2A. Four more championships will be decided in the next two weekends.
Lower Dauphin inks 11 athletes on signing day
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School had 11 athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to continue their collegiate careers on Thursday afternoon. Tyce Fischl (Baseball) – University of Lynchburg Payton Killian (Field Hockey) – Millersville University Bridget Lawn (Field Hockey) – College of William and Mary Emmy McCulley (Field Hockey) – Penn […]
Penn State recruits on hand for the Maryland game
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff played host to a handful of commits and many recruits Saturday for the Maryland game. The commits on hand included Lamont Payne Jr and Cooper Cousins. Some of the more prominent recruits in attendance were defensive lineman Darien Mayo, defensive tackle Nigel Smith, running back Bud Coombs, linebacker DJ McClary and wide receiver Michael Scott.
Penn State-Maryland wrap-up: Keep an eye on these Nittany Lions moving forward
Penn State took control early against Maryland Saturday at Beaver Stadium and the visitors were dominated at scrimmage in the Lions’ 30-0 victory. PSU is now 42-3-1 against the Terps. Despite missing several key starters, the Lions (8-2) registered one of their most impressive victories of 2022. Big Ten...
Penn State freshman offensive lineman no longer with the program
Maleek McNeil is no longer a Nittany Lion. The true freshman offensive lineman isn’t listed on Penn State’s online roster and is no longer with the program. Blue White Illustrated first reported the news.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Four postgame reads on Penn State’s 30-0 win over Maryland | Jones
The reads are a lot about the remarkable vigor with which the Nittany Lions are playing when some teams just seem to be looking for the finish line. 1. The numbers of defenders PSU has played is showing up in November energy.
BetMGM: $200 in free bets for signing up in Ohio
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With BetMGM, new customers in Ohio looking for the best way to bet in 2023 can earn $200 in free bets via pre-registration by...
MD public school football playoffs 2nd round coverage
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of Maryland teams in Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland. Game of the Week: 4A – No. 4 Einstein at No. 1 Blair 4A – No. 3 seed Laurel at No. 2 seed Paint Branch 4A – No. 7 Gaithersburg at No. 3 Churchill 3A – […]
More than 1,100 competitors turn out for 50th Harrisburg marathon: photos
Luke Termorshuizen, of Annapolis, Maryland, was the winner of Sunday’s 50th YMCA Harrisburg Marathon. Termorshuizen, 22, finished in a time of 2:34:25.59 on a partly sunny and windy mid-November morning. Jon French, 39, of Syracuse, New York, was second in 2:36:36.79. David Herr, 24, of Akron, Ohio; C Fred...
abc27.com
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
This Pennsylvania city is the absolute second best to be a sports fan in | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
WGAL
Barn fire in West Hempfield Township
There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
abc27.com
Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0