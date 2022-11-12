Reynolds football shocks Chambers in NCHSAA 4A playoffs: 'Mountain kids are a little different'

ASHEVILLE — Long before Jarod Glenn's 41-yard field goal sailed through the uprights or Bubba Camp's Hail Mary pass fell incomplete, the Reynolds football team had proven a point to the vaunted visitors from Charlotte and anybody following along from across the state:

"We play pretty good football up here, too."

The Rockets, though, have always believed they are capable of more than merely putting a scare into the powerhouses of North Carolina high school football, epitomized by their second-round opponent, Chambers.

It took the longest and most important kick of Glenn's career, but they made sure they finished the job Friday night.

Behind Glenn's heroics and a second-half shutout, No. 7 Reynolds stunned No. 10 Chambers 17-16 in the NCHSAA 4A second round, putting the state on notice and sending the Cougars to their earliest playoff exit since 2015.

"The thing you can't measure with these guys is how hard they play, and how hard they fight," Reynolds coach Shane Laws said. "(Senior safety DaShawn Stone) said it at the end: 'Mountain kids are a little different.' And they are, and this particular group of mountain kids are really different."

One of the top ingredients of any recipe for an upset is getting off to a fast start, but Reynolds (11-1) began Friday's game dreadfully.

A sack in the end zone on the second snap of the game gave Chambers (9-3) a quick two points, and the Cougars engineered a 55-yard touchdown drive in less than three minutes for a 9-0 lead with 7:55 left in the first quarter.

"I knew once we settled into the game and got comfortable, they'd be fine," Laws said. "But you can only do that by just playing, and hopefully not a lot of bad things happen to you."

Reynolds responded with the two most explosive plays of the night for either side, back-to-back. Max Guest returned the Cougars' kickoff to midfield, and Hayden Craig hit M.A. Skanes for a 41-yard pass despite a holding penalty on Chambers.

A short pass to Christian Lewis put Reynolds in the end zone and, after a Chambers fumble got the ball back in strong field position, Craig hit Wesley Rumbough for another short touchdown pass and a 14-9 lead after the first quarter.

"We're just some mountain boys. We just work, and we don't worry about what they got," linebacker Asher Cunningham said. "We worry about ourselves first, and that's what we did tonight."

Cunningham and the Rockets had their hands full against a Chambers offense loaded with Division I talent. But that proved little issue for one of North Carolina's top defenses, which stalled the Cougars repeatedly without needing the help of potential wet weather that never materialized.

"We didn't give up those big plays that they're so accustomed to getting because they're so good," Laws said. "That was what we talked about all week. Make them earn the points they get."

Chambers' longest play went for 24 yards, and the Cougars did not score a point – earned or otherwise – after halftime.

Still, a second-quarter touchdown run by Chambers' Kevin Concepcion put Reynolds behind 16-14 at halftime and, with Chambers also dominating defensively, it took everything Reynolds could muster and then some to close the gap.

Stone broke up a Cougars fourth-and-goal pass with 7:47 left in the fourth quarter, and Reynolds' subsequent possession ended the same way its prior two had: Craig being sacked on third down.

Sean Green's punt rolled into a 55-yard field-flipper, and Chambers' punt went awry after a three-and-out, putting Reynolds on the Cougars' 38-yard line with 4:36 to play.

"So many guys contributed," Laws said. "You have to play well on special teams at this point in the season. ... They are very good at turning special teams opportunities into points, and we didn't let them, and we created them on our own."

The Rockets drove inside the 20 before a fumbled snap and false start created a third-and-16. A screen to Guest picked up 8 yards, setting up a 41-yard field goal for a kicker whose career long was 40.

"I was thinking about it all game. I knew that it could happen, so I was just preparing myself," Glenn said. "So when it did happen, I wasn't too nervous."

Despite a high snap, Glenn's kick had plenty of distance, and the Rockets were one stop and 1:27 away from the signature win their regular season lacked.

Chambers drove inside the Reynolds 40 but had time only for a Hail Mary from there. When it fell incomplete, Reynolds (11-1) had earned a third-round game against No. 15 Butler (10-2) and officially defended a home turf the Cougars had loudly laid claim to Thursday night.

A post on the Cougars' Instagram showed a superimposed Chambers player standing over downtown Asheville, with the caption declaring they "want another piece of real estate." It didn't go unnoticed.

"We just play like we play every other team. We don't care who they are. We don't care if we played the No. 1 team in the nation. That's not going to faze us," Cunningham said. "They breathe the same air as us. They breathe the same exact air as us."

Actually, the Rockets' air is a bit thinner than the rest of the teams left in the 4A bracket. And they're happy to embrace it.

"Nobody was really banking on us except here in Western North Carolina," defensive lineman Russell Barnett said. "It felt good to come out and show everybody that we're not just a regular mountain team."

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Reynolds football shocks Chambers in NCHSAA 4A playoffs: 'Mountain kids are a little different'