ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Peanut festival security closer to normal

With Sunday being the last day of the Peanut Festival, only about half the festival was open today, and security was much closer to normal. After the shooting Saturday, the Peanut Festival brought in extra officers from both Dothan police and Houston County police. The extra security totaled to about...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ivey awards grant for Coffee County veterans home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday that she has awarded the Coffee County Commission with a grant to go towards the construction of a veterans home in Enterprise. In a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the $350,000 Community Development...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

McCraney awaits the judge’s decision on bond

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing two Northview High School girls is requesting bail, after being behind bars now for 3 years. Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in 1999. He was arrested and charged with their murders in 2019, he...
HOUSTON, TX
WJHG-TV

Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

City lays wreath for veterans

Talking National Peanut Festival- Justin's Caricature part 2. Talking National Peanut Festival- Justin's Caricature part 2. National Peanut Festival Treasurer Tony Ellison joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the 2022 event heading into its final days. Talking the Pig Races at the 2022 NPF. Updated: 7 hours...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area. Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available. Subscribe...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Walton County chimney fire extends into home

MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WTVY) - Walton County firefighters battled a mobile home fire early Monday morning that started in a fireplace. According to a release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived to a residence on Elmwood Road in Mossy Head at around 6:00 a.m. on November 14. This came after a 911 call that reported smoke and flames coming from a single-wide mobile home, with the caller stating that the fire started in the fireplace and quickly began to spread.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

NPF parade shooting caught on video

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says several people are in custody following a shooting Saturday morning during the National Peanut Festival Parade. “We have several people we are talking to right now and we expect to release more information later,” said Benny. “We are processing a lot of information right now.”
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Dothan police adding extra security at National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama

Dothan, Alabama Police department spokespersons are advising that several persons are currently in custody following a shooting incident at the National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Occurring at the intersection of Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan, the shooting was captured by several social media recording,...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Teen arrested in connection to National Peanut Festival Shooting

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP) - A teen who was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Dothan Saturday is now in custody after turning himself in, according to authorities. Dothan police say Mekhi Lawton, 18, was wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place during the National Peanut Festival.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Officials still searching for missing Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan parade murder suspect captured

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Veterans honored during Troy football game

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Current and former members of the military were showered with gratitude on Troy University’s campus Saturday, while the Trojans took on the U.S. Army for the first time. It was a day of honor that Navy veteran Richard Mosley says was just great. “There is...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Daleville names interim superintendent

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent. Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today. Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal. Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month. She had served in the position for three and a...
DALEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy