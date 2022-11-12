Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
Residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don't worry, the world isn't falling apart.
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago.
Her Las Vegas home has been hit 8 times, and she’s afraid next time will be deadly
Rose Mary Romero said she has lived at her home on Marion Drive for more than 30 years, but in the last seven years the speeding, and crashes, have gotten worse. The last crash was two weeks ago.
Comments / 0