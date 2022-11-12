ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers CB Donte Jackson out for season with torn Achilles

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gkyR_0j81ZCDg00

The Carolina Panthers will be without cornerback Donte Jackson for the rest of the season.

Jackson, the team announced on Friday afternoon, tore his Achilles tendon in their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

Jackson went down late in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Falcons while trying to make a move to tackle a scrambling Marcus Mariota. Jackson wasn’t hit on the play, but fell to the ground untouched after planting his foot in the field.

An MRI on Friday then confirmed the injury, which will knock him out for the year.

Jackson had 35 tackles and two interceptions this season, one of which he ran back for a touchdown. The 27-year-old, who the Panthers took with the No. 55 overall pick in 2018, is in the first year of a three-year, $35 million extension he signed with the team this past offseason.

The Panthers’ win on Thursday night snapped a two-game losing streak. The team will take on the Baltimore Ravens next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game

MUNICH — (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

P.J. Walker sidelined for Panthers Week 11 with high-ankle sprain

Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker will not play Week 11 versus the Baltimore Ravens due to a high-ankle sprain, per head coach Steve Wilks. Baker Mayfield will start in place of Walker and Sam Darnold will be the backup. Wilks said Walker doesn't have a timeline to return, but that the Panthers aren't planning on placing him on injured reserve either. Walker helped the team pick up a victory over the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday with 10-of-16 completions for 108 scoreless and turnover-free yards. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy undergoing MRI on ankle

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is having an MRI on his ankle injury Monday, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport says the belief is Jeudy strained a muscle behind his ankle during Sunday's game, but the MRI will determine the severity of the injury and a timeline to return. Kendall Hinton replaced Jeudy as the Broncos' No. 2 receiver and was praised by Russell Wilson after the game. "His ability to step up and step in today was amazing. I have all the confidence in the world in him. He's a world-class athlete too." The Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
120K+
Followers
137K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy