Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
14-Year-Old With Memory Loss Missing Following SeaWorld Band Trip: SDPD
San Diego police searched Monday for a 14-year-old at-risk boy who disappeared while at SeaWorld with his high school band. Angel Rodas-Ramirez was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m. when the students were allowed to go into the park for free time, according to San Diego police. Rodas-Ramirez took his...
Navy Commander opens School of Rock to celebrate freedom of expression
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After serving our nation for decades, a retired Navy Commander opened a School of Rock. In this Zevely Zone, I took a musical journey to Otay Ranch where South Bay music students have found a safe harbor to follow their music making dreams. The School...
2,000 Holiday Gifts Handmade by San Diego Woodworkers on Sale Nov. 18-19
Santa and his many elves at the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association have been getting ready for the annual two-day holiday gift sale on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, in their recently renovated and expanded shop in the Miramar area. The sale hours are 9.a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday...
Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly
Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.
San Diego Humane Society Assists Horse After Fall in Escondido
A 23-year-old horse was doing well Saturday after falling in her stall in Escondido, which required an assist from the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team. The team deployed at 9 a.m. in response to a request for assistance by the Department of Animal Services. Because there was a roof over the stall, the team’s Technical Rescue Unit had to pull the horse, Dharma, out of her stall, in order to place her in a harness and lift her with a bipod to help her stand.
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 1: La Jolla meeting on homelessness illustrates urgency of a 'wicked problem'
This new La Jolla Light series looks at homelessness in La Jolla, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
San Diego County non-profit empowers female veterans, giving them the tools to succeed
VISTA, Calif. — Women have been serving in the military since the Revolutionary War, yet many feel their service is overlooked by their male counterparts. Advocates for female veterans say that feeling of not being recognized can make it harder to transition into civilian life. “Whenever we go to...
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!
Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
Deported veterans trying to cope and celebrate holiday
"I don't make enough to fix my teeth," said Guillen. If I was over there, north of the border, all I would have to do is make an appointment, here I can't do that."
Walk takes over De Anza Cove to raise awareness about homelessness in San Diego
This Homeless Awareness Month Homeaid in San Diego is working to end homelessness in our community.
Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe holding adoption event for military families
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Friday through Saturday, the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe will hold an adoption event for military families, including covering adoption fees courtesy of a nonprofit, as a way to thank them for their service. The Animals for Armed Forces Foundation is...
San Diego Channel
Wee Companions opens new adoption center in University City
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wee Companions, an animal rescue focused on helping small critters, has opened a new location inside the University City Market Place. The rescue held an open house Sunday at the new location, 3310 Governor Drive. The community had the chance to check out the new adoption center, chat with staff and volunteers and bring a small animal to its forever home during the event.
Body found in La Mesa ID’d
A body found behind a La Mesa business in March has been identified as a missing teenage girl from El Cajon, La Mesa police said Saturday.
Body found in La Mesa in March identified as missing El Cajon teen
The La Mesa Police Department identified the body of a young woman it found earlier this year in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd.
Nearly 48K UC system grad students, employees expected to strike
Up to 48,000 employees in the statewide University of California system are expected to go on strike beginning Monday morning.
San Diego man disappears weeks after moving to Oregon; mother pleads for tips
A worried mother is appealing for tips after the mysterious disappearance of her 21-year-old son, less than three weeks after he moved from San Diego to Oregon.
San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
Siblings swept away by storm current in Tijuana
A brother and sister were swept away in Tijuana on Tuesday night after a storm brought heavy downpours and flooded much of the city.
Increase in RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 in San Diego, hospitals are well prepared
SAN DIEGO — Flu season usually ramps up in the fall and winter, yet now San Diego County deals with cases of RSV and COVID-19. "Certainly, influenza and RSV are high. Typically in the winter, you see a lot of RSV," said Dr. Keith Yablonicky, who works in the Emergency Room at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0