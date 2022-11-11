Read full article on original website
Discover the Fastest Animals in South Dakota
South Dakota is a grassland biome where the Great Plains give way to the dramatic Black Hills. The state has rich animal diversity with distinct environments like pine forests, canyons, and eroded mountain ranges. And various animals, including some genuinely speedy creatures, thrive in these domains. Discover the fastest animals in South Dakota, including where you can find them and why they are so swift.
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This
They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
Terrifying Footage Captures Idaho Mountain Lion Encounter [Video]
Here in Idaho, we aren't strangers to the wildlife. Even if you aren't an avid outdoors-person, odds are you've been around town and seen some deer walking along the road or perhaps other large wild creatures while driving through our beautiful state. One Idaho outdoorsman is very lucky to have...
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Wyoming Elk Hunter Accidentally Shoots Himself While Fending Off Grizzly Bear Attack
We’ve all had some bad days in our lifetime that will have us down in the dumps, but after hearing this story right here, it’ll give you a whole new perspective about bad days…. Because for this Wyoming hunter, he’s seen the worst of the worst. According...
Washington cougars are killing wolves
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has posted a report about cougar attacks on wolves, which the agency describes as a “phenomenon that has been relatively uncommon in other states.”. “It was uncommon enough that when staff started asking about this, most biologists...
Beware Montana’s Shunka Warak’in, the ‘Rocky Mountain Hyena’
Cryptids of all kinds have long moved in the shadows across what’s now the United States, their legends preserved in Native American traditions that stretch from the Southwest to the Great Lakes and beyond. Acclaimed writer J.W. Ocker introduces us to some of these ancient terrors. Excerpted with permission from The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters, by J. W. Ocker. Published by Quirk Books. All rights reserved.
Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho
A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Fights Off Pack of 14 Wolves After Stealing Their Food
It was truly a case of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object. In the wild west of Yellowstone, Wyoming, the biggest apex predators are wolves and grizzly bears - both of which are especially mean when they're hungry. Just last week, we told the story of a group of...
This Colorado Location is One of the Best to Find Obsidian
I have to say that Obsidian is one of the coolest rocks on the face of the earth. Obsidian is often times black in color and when cracked open, has the appearance of glass. Why does it look like glass? Because that's exactly what it is. What is Obsidian?. Obsidian...
Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.
It's no secret; Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the most popular spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans, as they fear their way of life here could be in danger. Unfortunately, those folks certainly aren't going to like what I'm about to pass along.
Wolves Killed in Wyoming May Be First Pups Born in Colorado for 80 Years
Wolves found dead in Wyoming may be the same pups that were born just last year, and the first to be born in the wild in Colorado for 80 years. The three female wolves were found dead about 10 miles into Wyoming and are believed to be members of Colorado's only known wolf pack, The Coloradoan reported.
One of North America’s Rarest Mammals Released into State Park by Colorado Wildlife Officials
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have announced some big news for a very rare animal species. This comes with the release of one of the rarest North American mammals onto a prairie dog colony in Colorado. This particular colony is located near John Martin State Park. According to the reports,...
French Tourist With No Bear Spray Comes Across Grizzly Bear in Glacier National Park
While taking a scenic hike in Montana’s Glacier National Park, a French tourist came upon a grizzly bear—and he was not carrying bear spray. He survived, and the animal never became aggressive, thanks to a stroke of luck. The tourist was originally braving the trail alone. But luckily...
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
‘It’s just horrific’: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham offers condolences, empathizes with tragic deaths at Virginia
The Utah Utes coach has dealt with the deaths of two Ute players, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, the past two years in Salt Lake City
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
