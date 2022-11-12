Read full article on original website
Local students gift a home to a Ukrainian Family
Students from Thunder Ridge High School's Honor Society spent the beginning of their fall semester raising funds to provide the Pruzhansky family a modular home for the winter. The post Local students gift a home to a Ukrainian Family appeared first on Local News 8.
Community invited to Sunday interfaith event in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – People of all faiths are invited to a special worship service in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The Idaho Falls Interfaith Council, which consists of representatives from nine different religions, is hosting a Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. on the top floor of the Colonial Theater in the Hartwell Room.
Vietnam still with Dave Sitzmann
BLACKFOOT – Dave Sitzmann from Blackfoot volunteered for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He entered the Army on Jan. 6, 1970, and was discharged on Feb. 22, 1972. Sitzmann went to Vietnam on his birthday, July 19, 1970, and returned home, landing in San Francisco on his birthday, July 19, 1971.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Echoing President Warren Harding’s Armistice Day dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, members of Bonneville County’s American Legion Post honored that soldier and 26 Bonneville County men killed in World War I in their own way this week in 1922. “(They) chose no bronze or marble, but dedicated a street flanking the Snake River and planted 27 trees whose verdant branches will keep ever fresh in the minds of the citizens of this valley,” the Associated Press reported. “Markers at the base of each tree will bear the name of the man for whom it stands in monument and in the center of the parking a memorial fountain of rare design will play.” General Ulysses Grant McAlexander, “The Rock of the Marne,” delivered the address at the dedication ceremony, saying a soldier must be “a man of whom victory is expected and who must of higher morale and better trained than his opponent in order to achieve that victory.” He listed courage, unselfishness, generosity and modesty as four cardinal points a soldier must possess. “Be he soldier or engaged in civil pursuits, any man will be successful when he has these qualities,” he continued. “So long as selfishness and avariciousness control our hearts, wars will continue.”
New Safety Prevention and Resource Center will help support youth and their families
IDAHO FALLS – Community Youth in Action and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Safety Prevention and Resource Center Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting and open house. The goal of the building at 554 4th Street is to “foster and create healthy relationships to...
Law enforcement town hall meeting planned for west side of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Local law enforcement leadership will host a town hall meeting for residents of the west side of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County at Eagle Rock Middle School on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho Falls Chief of Police Bryce Johnson, Idaho State...
Recent BYU-Idaho grad stabbed to death in Georgia
ROME, Georgia — A recent Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate was stabbed to death over the weekend in northwestern Georgia. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, died from multiple stab wounds, according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles. Brandon Christopher Risner, 21, was booked into the Floyd County...
Idaho Falls Fall Brew
People gathered at the broadway plaza on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food and country music at the Fall Brew in Idaho Falls. The post Idaho Falls Fall Brew appeared first on Local News 8.
Wall of Warmth locations ready to go
The Walls of Warmth officially open tomorrow, and some people got an early start after they were all set up on Sunday night. The post Wall of Warmth locations ready to go appeared first on Local News 8.
Skyline High School goes into lockdown after student posts threatening meme
IDAHO FALLS – A local high school went into lockdown Thursday after a student posted a concerning and violent meme. Several parents of students who attend Skyline High School reached out to EastIdahoNews.com asking about the circumstances after hearing about the lockdown. According to an email sent out to...
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
Idaho Falls’ War Bonnet Round Up voted 2022’s best medium-sized rodeo in state
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit. Members of the City of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee were present Saturday to receive the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah. The award recognizes Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo’s standing as Idaho’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike.
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
Fish and Game euthanizes grizzly sow and cubs in East Idaho
On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there were no relocation sites available in Idaho and because of consistent habituation and potential for human risk, Fish and Game officials determined these bears should be removed from the population. ...
MANHUNT: US Marshals looking for ‘dangerous’ fugitive in eastern Idaho
IDAHO – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive known to frequent eastern Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation. Zazweta was recently seen in Pocatello but is known to frequent Idaho Falls. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Zazweta “has a...
Rosie is a lovable dog who loves to play and needs a fur-ever home
The Snake River Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter and Rosie was transferred to Idaho from a facility in Texas in hopes of finding her fur-ever home. She is extremely friendly, loves to play and run, and Rosie adores being around other dogs. She loves going outside and is great with people and kids.
Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
Person dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following crash in Idaho Falls neighborhood
IDAHO FALLS – Shortly before noon on November 11, Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to...
Ashton couple gets to keep temporary disability ramp for one year after public hearing
ASHTON — A local couple will be able to keep a temporary disability ramp outside their home for the next year after it was originally denied because it didn’t meet city code. What happened. Karon Robertson and her husband, George, live in Ashton. Karon said her husband has...
