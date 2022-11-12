Read full article on original website
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Marine shares his story of service, sacrifice and strength this Veterans Day
(TND) — Millions of Americans have served in the armed forces, but it’s still a small and special group of our friends, family and neighbors who have stepped up to defend our freedoms. Less than 10% of the adult population in the U.S. are veterans. On this Veterans...
Veterans Day is not always easy for our heroes — here's what to say and do
Daughter of an American veteran shares ideas for honoring our veterans this year, as many of them will feel uncomfortable on Veterans Day — especially those who served in Vietnam and Korea.
This Veterans Day, let’s listen to what our veterans say is wrong with our woke military
This Veterans Day, let’s listen to our veterans warning how US military now values identity over competence. Woke mandates chase experienced servicemen away.
Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor
SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans
NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain […]
US Special Ops puts out Veterans Day statement – here it is
In honor of Veterans Day, United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) released a statement recognizing “the many generations of brave Americans who have served our Nation in uniform.”. The statement said the following:. U.S. Special Operations Command Teammates,. This Veterans Day, we recognize the many generations of brave Americans...
Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice
Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
A Proclamation on Veterans Day, 2022
Today, we honor generations of patriots who have earned the title of “American veteran” — a badge of courage that unites the finest group of former service members the world has ever known. With their selfless sacrifice, our Armed Forces have forged and defended the very idea of America — a promise of freedom and equality, democracy and justice, possibility and hope. We owe them an incredible debt that can never be fully repaid.
Veterans raise money to honor the fallen
On Veterans Day, a nonprofit is raising money to put wreaths on graves at the Nashville National Cemetery.
'Surprise of my life': WWII veterans get heroes' welcome for DC trip
As the Greatest Generation ages, a charity group dedicated to honoring World War II veterans is racing against time to give heroes a dignified welcome to Washington, D.C.
Sammy's Restaurants celebrate Veterans during National Sundae Day
It's Veterans Day and National Sundae Day today and Sammy's restaurants are celebrating both! Visit: sammyspizza.com.
Graphics: As we honor Veterans Day, we examine the population of those who served
There are an estimated 18 million veterans in the United States. A look behind the numbers of those who sacrificed for their country on Veterans Day
Veterans Day: With deep gratitude and respect for those who have served
Below, as it is traditional for WitnessLA, we gathered some literary thoughts and also some music for this day:. *First, here is a small clip from Sebastian Junger’s combat narrative, War, which has been widely praised by veterans. Junger is not himself a veteran, but he embedded for 14 months with a platoon of the 173rd Airborne brigade in Afghanistan’s Korengal Valley.
