hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths
For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
This Veterans Day, let’s listen to what our veterans say is wrong with our woke military
This Veterans Day, let’s listen to our veterans warning how US military now values identity over competence. Woke mandates chase experienced servicemen away.
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Boebert - who voted against bills supporting veterans - posts Veterans Day message as election down to wire
Lauren Boebert – who voted against several bills that would have supported US veterans – has posted a Veterans Day message telling US service members that they are “loved”, while she remains deadlocked in a race to hold onto her House seat. The MAGA Republican shared...
Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
Veterans Day 2022 Discounts For Veterans And Active-Duty Military
Veterans Day is coming up, Friday, November 11th. It's a day to honor all the veterans of the United States military on the anniversary of the end of World War 1. It was first proclaimed as Armistice Day in November 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson. Armistice Day Becomes Veterans Day.
Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor
SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
KLEWTV
Marine shares his story of service, sacrifice and strength this Veterans Day
(TND) — Millions of Americans have served in the armed forces, but it’s still a small and special group of our friends, family and neighbors who have stepped up to defend our freedoms. Less than 10% of the adult population in the U.S. are veterans. On this Veterans...
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
Dad is just one hero on this Veterans Day
Dad was a war hero. No doubt about that. All who serve are heroes. I include those who were in Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf, and Afghanistan. I believe those who know they may put their lives on the line at any given moment to defend freedom are considered heroes. My...
Washington Examiner
Thank you to our nation's veterans
Today, at 2:11 pm EST, observe a two-minute moment of silence in honor of the brave men and women who previously served in the military. We acknowledge their great sacrifice and sense of duty to protect so that others may be free. Today, honor our country’s veterans. Veterans Day...
The 9th Annual Veterans Day 5K
For the past nine years, people have ran through the finish line to help raise money to send our veterans back to Washington D.C. Dan King, a runner in the race along with many others spoke about how this race is much more than just another 5K. “But as the...
therideronline.com
Veterans Day: Gone But Never Forgotten
She sits at the dinner table, pushing questions to her dad. Her mom left the dinner table as the questions escalated, almost not able to hear his answers. She watches him ponder his thoughts, reliving the memories. Enduring the moment all over again. She listens completely captivated by his stories, some funny, lighthearted, just young soldiers making the most of their situations. But most dark, stomach churning, heart wrenching, just young soldiers that wanted to make a difference but never came home.
Veterans Day by the numbers: 8 facts about the federal holiday
Veterans Day is a federal holiday begun in 1954 but it has origins that date back to World War I. Here are eight number-based facts about the day that honors America's troops.
Veterans raise money to honor the fallen
On Veterans Day, a nonprofit is raising money to put wreaths on graves at the Nashville National Cemetery.
Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work...
Today in History: Today is Friday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2022. Today is Veterans Day.
On Nov. 11, 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne (kohm-PYEHN’-yeh). In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a “body politick.”. In 1831, former slave Nat Turner,...
Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice
Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
