Walk takes over De Anza Cove to raise awareness about homelessness in San Diego
This Homeless Awareness Month Homeaid in San Diego is working to end homelessness in our community.
Navy Commander opens School of Rock to celebrate freedom of expression
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After serving our nation for decades, a retired Navy Commander opened a School of Rock. In this Zevely Zone, I took a musical journey to Otay Ranch where South Bay music students have found a safe harbor to follow their music making dreams. The School...
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
San Diego Humane Society’s emergency response team rescues horse
A horse was rescued by the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team in Escondido on Saturday, said a spokesperson for the organization.
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
48,000 UC academic workers poised to strike, including at UCSD, affecting classes, labs and research
Four union bargaining units representing teaching assistants, postdoctoral scholars, academic and graduate student researchers, tutors, fellows and others are set to picket Monday, Nov. 14, at all 10 UC campuses.
New survey reveals City of San Diego employees are not so satisfied with their job
SAN DIEGO — Morale of city employees is down citywide but none more so than San Diego firefighters and police officers, according to the city of San Diego's annual Employee Sentiment Workforce Report. On Monday, November 14, the city council will discuss the findings of the workforce sentiment report....
San Diego philanthropist pledges $35 million to assist the homeless
Ernest Rady made pledged to give most of his million-dollar fortune away, and the San Diego entrepreneur is keeping this promise. This month Ernest and his wife, Evelyn Rady, pledged $35 million to endow programs for people experiencing homelessness at the existing Rady Residence and the planned Rady Center.
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
Increase in RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 in San Diego, hospitals are well prepared
SAN DIEGO — Flu season usually ramps up in the fall and winter, yet now San Diego County deals with cases of RSV and COVID-19. "Certainly, influenza and RSV are high. Typically in the winter, you see a lot of RSV," said Dr. Keith Yablonicky, who works in the Emergency Room at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
Scripps Oceanography's Point Loma port continues tradition of being on the cutting edge of seagoing research
Quick access to deep water and a unique underwater topography make the Nimitz Marine Facility home to many key scientific expeditions by Scripps and a collaborative Navy.
San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
Wee Companions opens new adoption center in University City
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wee Companions, an animal rescue focused on helping small critters, has opened a new location inside the University City Market Place. The rescue held an open house Sunday at the new location, 3310 Governor Drive. The community had the chance to check out the new adoption center, chat with staff and volunteers and bring a small animal to its forever home during the event.
San Diego County dubbed 'ground zero' for fentanyl smuggling due to proximity to U.S.-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO — Fentanyl cases are on the rise throughout San Diego County, and the amount of people seeking help is also up. Mayor Todd Gloria announced his efforts to make the fentanyl crisis the top priority for his office. In the first six months of 2022, San Diego...
San Diego realtor group receives major award at national gathering
The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors announced Friday that it received an award from the National Association of Realtors.
Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe holding adoption event for military families
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Friday through Saturday, the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe will hold an adoption event for military families, including covering adoption fees courtesy of a nonprofit, as a way to thank them for their service. The Animals for Armed Forces Foundation is...
Rock Church Food Distributions in San Diego
These distributions are free and open to community members that need some extra help. Visit: sdrock.com/provisions.
Palomar Medical Center Escondido has been named America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care™ and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery
SAN DIEGO – November 9, 2022 – Palomar Medical Center Escondido has been named America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care™ and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery™, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement reflects Palomar Medical Center Escondido’s outstanding clinical outcomes for Best Specialty and puts Palomar Medical Center Escondido in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for Surgical Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery. Palomar Medical Center Escondido is 1 out of 2 hospitals in San Diego County named America’s 50 Best in Surgical Care in 2023.
2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution
Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
