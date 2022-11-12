ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu

Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Wee Companions opens new adoption center in University City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wee Companions, an animal rescue focused on helping small critters, has opened a new location inside the University City Market Place. The rescue held an open house Sunday at the new location, 3310 Governor Drive. The community had the chance to check out the new adoption center, chat with staff and volunteers and bring a small animal to its forever home during the event.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Palomar Medical Center Escondido has been named America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care™ and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery

SAN DIEGO – November 9, 2022 – Palomar Medical Center Escondido has been named America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care™ and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery™, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement reflects Palomar Medical Center Escondido’s outstanding clinical outcomes for Best Specialty and puts Palomar Medical Center Escondido in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for Surgical Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery. Palomar Medical Center Escondido is 1 out of 2 hospitals in San Diego County named America’s 50 Best in Surgical Care in 2023.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution

Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
