ARE YOU KIDDING ME! That was epic! I can’t believe how that game went down. You couldn’t have scripted something this crazy. Anyway, what a win for the Vikings. Minnesota went into Buffalo and upset the Bills in a 33-30 OT thriller. The Vikings got down early, going into halftime behind 24-10. It got worse when the Bills kicked a field to go up 27-10 in the third. The Vikings then scored 20 unanswered points, starting with a Dalvin Cook 81-yard rushing touchdown. Justin Jefferson had the catch of the year and Eric Kendricks recovered a fumble in the endzone.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO