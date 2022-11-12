ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings at Bills

The Minnesota Vikings are on the road to face off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. Minnesota edges the head-to-head history 8-6 in games dating back to 1971. The Bills have had the better of the Vikings recently, winning four of the last five meetings, including the...
Week 10 Inactives for Bills and Vikings

With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings set to kick off in just about an hour, the two teams have released their inactives lists for Week 10. For the Vikings, there are no real surprises on the list. Their inactives are as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OLB Benton Whitley. G/C...
If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.

The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
Get Ready to Learn the Name of Vikings Rookie CB

Third-year Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will miss Sunday’s bout with the Buffalo Bills, unlocking an opportunity for a rookie — one who shined in Week 9 at Washington. His name is Akayleb Evans, a man snagging headlines last April because of his general manager. The Vikings selected...
John Madden Coming to U.S. Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving

There’s nothing more synonymous with Thanksgiving football than the late, great John Madden. While he obviously can no longer be here in person, the NFL is set to honor the longtime coach and broadcaster throughout the slate of Thanksgiving Day games. This season, one of those features the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings put Dantzler on IR, out at least 4 weeks

The IR designation means Dantzler will be out at least four weeks, meaning he’ll be unavailable against the Bills on Sunday and then in Minnesota’s games Weeks 11-13 against the Cowboys, Patriots and Jets. Dantzler suffered an ankle injury on Sunday in Minnesota’s 20-17 win over the Commanders....
Minnesota Vikings Week 10 Takeaways

ARE YOU KIDDING ME! That was epic! I can’t believe how that game went down. You couldn’t have scripted something this crazy. Anyway, what a win for the Vikings. Minnesota went into Buffalo and upset the Bills in a 33-30 OT thriller. The Vikings got down early, going into halftime behind 24-10. It got worse when the Bills kicked a field to go up 27-10 in the third. The Vikings then scored 20 unanswered points, starting with a Dalvin Cook 81-yard rushing touchdown. Justin Jefferson had the catch of the year and Eric Kendricks recovered a fumble in the endzone.
