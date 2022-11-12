Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
What in the World Just Happened? Battered Vikings Beat the Bills
At some point, the comebacks have to be taken seriously. Without Cam Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson, and after losing both Christian Darrisaw and Akayleb Evans, the Minnesota Vikings somehow completed a 17-point comeback on the road to beat the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills, 33-30. Things got off to a...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
Kirk Cousins Foregoes Chains, Buys Grass Instead. The Golf Kind.
By this point, as long as you’re not living under a rock, you’ve seen that the Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks good iced-out after wins. You may not know that rather than buy chains of his own, he’s decided to invest in grass instead. No, Kirk...
NFL admits officiating mistake in Vikings win over Bills
If the Bills had come back to beat the Vikings either at the end of regulation or in overtime on Sunday, the NFL would have been buzzing with controversy on Monday morning after a blown call in Buffalo’s favor wasn’t reviewed. Instead, Minnesota prevailed, 33-30, in overtime negating...
Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish
"Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen!"
Bill Belichick cited a Bills-Vikings controversy to explain why he favors an NFL rule change
"I don’t see why those plays can’t be reviewed." The Bruins defeated the Canucks 5-2 on Sunday. Boston is now 14-2-0 to open the season. The Celtics will face the Thunder at home tonight at 7:30 p.m. And after being on a bye week this past weekend, the...
Vikings fan learns the hard way that breaking tables isn’t as easy as Bills Mafia makes it look
Leave it to the professionals, Vikings fans. Minnesota Vikings fans showed up in large numbers to Highmark Stadium for today’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Much like the Bills Mafia, Vikings fans found themselves enjoying some pre-game tailgating.
Refs blew 2 massive calls that could've killed Vikings
There were two clearly egregious examples.
Bills elevate 2 players, including former Vikings CB: Has QB decision been made on Josh Allen?
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that they elevated veteran running back Duke Johnson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The belief heading into the weekend was that the Bills would elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to potentially serve...
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings at Bills
The Minnesota Vikings are on the road to face off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. Minnesota edges the head-to-head history 8-6 in games dating back to 1971. The Bills have had the better of the Vikings recently, winning four of the last five meetings, including the...
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
Week 10 Inactives for Bills and Vikings
With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings set to kick off in just about an hour, the two teams have released their inactives lists for Week 10. For the Vikings, there are no real surprises on the list. Their inactives are as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OLB Benton Whitley. G/C...
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to host the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium this afternoon. It's just the second 1 pm home game so far this regular season. The Bills are still atop the AFC standings at 6-2, holding a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs with a head-to-head victory.
If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.
The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
Get Ready to Learn the Name of Vikings Rookie CB
Third-year Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will miss Sunday’s bout with the Buffalo Bills, unlocking an opportunity for a rookie — one who shined in Week 9 at Washington. His name is Akayleb Evans, a man snagging headlines last April because of his general manager. The Vikings selected...
John Madden Coming to U.S. Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving
There’s nothing more synonymous with Thanksgiving football than the late, great John Madden. While he obviously can no longer be here in person, the NFL is set to honor the longtime coach and broadcaster throughout the slate of Thanksgiving Day games. This season, one of those features the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
Vikings put Dantzler on IR, out at least 4 weeks
The IR designation means Dantzler will be out at least four weeks, meaning he’ll be unavailable against the Bills on Sunday and then in Minnesota’s games Weeks 11-13 against the Cowboys, Patriots and Jets. Dantzler suffered an ankle injury on Sunday in Minnesota’s 20-17 win over the Commanders....
PurplePTSD: New Momentum for Josh Allen, Nick Muse, Bad News for Dantzler
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – After a week of mystery, it seems Josh Allen is...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Week 10 Takeaways
ARE YOU KIDDING ME! That was epic! I can’t believe how that game went down. You couldn’t have scripted something this crazy. Anyway, what a win for the Vikings. Minnesota went into Buffalo and upset the Bills in a 33-30 OT thriller. The Vikings got down early, going into halftime behind 24-10. It got worse when the Bills kicked a field to go up 27-10 in the third. The Vikings then scored 20 unanswered points, starting with a Dalvin Cook 81-yard rushing touchdown. Justin Jefferson had the catch of the year and Eric Kendricks recovered a fumble in the endzone.
