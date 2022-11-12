‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list

Read full article on original website
birminghamtimes.com
These 7 Birmingham Schools Worked Way Off State’s Failing List
The number of Birmingham schools included on the Alabama State Department of Education Failing List declined again this year. Academic Achievement improved at a majority of the district’s 42 schools, including seven schools that worked their way off the list. Four schools in the governor’s turnaround initiative announced earlier...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
wbrc.com
Schoolyard Roots awarded $10,000 grant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Southeastern Grocers Inc. recently awarded 30 $10,000 grants to dozens of nonprofits for racial justice and social equity efforts as well as addressing disparities and food insecurity. One of the recipients is The Tuscaloosa non-profit group Schoolyard Roots. That non-profit emphasizes the importance of gardening education...
wbrc.com
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works issuing credits to customers who were overcharged
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works announced Monday that it will began issuing credits to customers who have been overcharged on their bills. BWW says customers do not need to contact the utility to receive the credit, but that it will appear on either their November or December billing statements.
TCS BOE discuss potential review of Student Code of Conduct, expels student & suspends teacher
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the potential review of the Student Code of Conduct and entered into an executive session for the purpose of one student hearing and an employee conference and returned to vote on the subjects. The board discussed reviewing the Student Code of Conduct. […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | No snow for Alabama
When I was a kid growing up in this state, every now and again, we’d get a surprise snow day – those days when you’d wake up, look outside and there was a glorious blanket of white covering everything. You’d run to the TV, flip it on...
New specialty license plate available in Alabama Dec. 1
A new specialty license plate will be available in Alabama next month. “Supporting Our Sheriffs” tag will be available for issuance beginning Dec. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. A shipment of pre-numbered license plates based on pre-commitment orders has been sent to each county. The license...
californiaexaminer.net
Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly
A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
wbrc.com
Anniston extends public warming station ahead of freezing temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is extending the dates of its public warming station ahead of freezing temperatures. The public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church is open Monday, Nov. 14 and will be extended through Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 a.m.
Alabama adds new high school graduation requirement for Class of 2028
Next year’s eighth graders will have a new academic requirement to complete in order to eventually earn their Alabama high school diploma. The Alabama Board of Education voted 5-to-2 to add a requirement that demonstrates graduates are ready for college or a career, effective with the class of 2028. Board members Stephanie Bell and Jackie Zeigler voted no. Board members Cynthia McCarty and Belinda McRae were not present.
wbrc.com
How to get the most out of scholarships in National Scholarship Month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College debt is soaring for Americans, but scholarships can lighten the load. This month is national scholarship month and a great time to start planning. Applying for scholarships, as college consultant Tameka Wlliamson said, is not for the faint of heart. “You must put in what...
wtvy.com
Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Republicans maintained control of the state, winning all major races in the 2022 midterms. Across the country, we didn’t see the same dominance from the GOP. After races were called for party candidates in Nevada and Arizona, the Democrats clinched control of the Senate...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College
Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
wvtm13.com
City plans project to clean up rough roads in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Making your drive smoother, the city of Birmingham is wrapping up a paving contract. It’s about a $7 million investment to help clean up potholes and other of problems with broken roads over decades in Birmingham. City officials have been working on this investment all...
birminghamtimes.com
Outraged by Water Works Issues, Commissioner Sheila Tyson to Hold Town Hall
Sherrie McCray, a 59-year-old resident of eastern Birmingham, said it was in June that she received her first exorbitant water bill. It was $525, she said. McCray, who lives in a South East Lake apartment with her husband Orlando, said she has only continued to receive bills greater than $400 since June. While she pays on her balance each month and still has water service, she and her husband rely on a fixed income and owe over $1,300 to Birmingham Water Works (BWW), she said.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Alabama State Superintendent’s Son Struck by Car on University of Alabama Campus
The son of the Alabama state superintendent of schools is recovering after he was struck by a car on the campus of the University of Alabama late last week. Dr. Eric Mackey posted on Facebook Wednesday evening about the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon. According to the post, his son...
