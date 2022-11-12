ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

True freshman Drake Rhodes makes collegiate debut in the Iowa men’s wresting team’s 2022-23 season-opener

In the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 42-3 win over Cal Baptist on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, true freshman Drake Rhodes made his collegiate debut. The 174-pounder from Billings, Montana, beat Lancer sophomore Zach Rowe via 13-4 major decision. Rhodes earned a takedown with three seconds left in the third period to clinch bonus points for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes secure bowl eligibility, where do they stand at 6-4?

Iowa currently sits at 6-4 and clinched bowl eligibility this weekend with a victory over Wisconsin, 24-10, in Iowa City. Iowa now has two regular season games remaining on the road against Minnesota and at home against Nebraska to close out the year. Iowa is still very much in the Big Ten West race, but the good news is Iowa has secured a spot in a bowl game as it has won three straight games after previously sitting at 3-4.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround

Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Cooper DeJean burns Wisconsin with quick pick-6 for Iowa

Cooper DeJean is showing he has a nose for creating havoc with Iowa’s defense. He also found the end zone once again in 2022, this time off another pick-6. Facing Wisconsin in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, DeJean burned the Badgers and QB Graham Mertz in the second quarter. Mertz’s throw was slightly behind his man with DeJean working back to jump the route and house his interception.
MADISON, WI
ncataggies.com

Horton Remains Hot From Outside As Aggies Fall to Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Demetric Horton continued to light things up from 3-point range. But the final 4 ½ minutes of the first half didn't exactly go the North Carolina A&T men's basketball team's way in a 112-71 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC

We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

