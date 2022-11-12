Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Iowan
True freshman Drake Rhodes makes collegiate debut in the Iowa men’s wresting team’s 2022-23 season-opener
In the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 42-3 win over Cal Baptist on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, true freshman Drake Rhodes made his collegiate debut. The 174-pounder from Billings, Montana, beat Lancer sophomore Zach Rowe via 13-4 major decision. Rhodes earned a takedown with three seconds left in the third period to clinch bonus points for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes secure bowl eligibility, where do they stand at 6-4?
Iowa currently sits at 6-4 and clinched bowl eligibility this weekend with a victory over Wisconsin, 24-10, in Iowa City. Iowa now has two regular season games remaining on the road against Minnesota and at home against Nebraska to close out the year. Iowa is still very much in the Big Ten West race, but the good news is Iowa has secured a spot in a bowl game as it has won three straight games after previously sitting at 3-4.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround
Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
LOOK: How Iowa can win the Big Ten West with two regular season games remaining
Iowa football looked to have no shot at winning the Big Ten West a few weeks ago, but with three straight wins and help from divisional foes, the Hawkeyes now seem to control their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa has two regular season games remaining as we...
Iowa climbs atop Big Ten West with win over Wisconsin
Cooper DeJean scored on an interception return and set up another touchdown with a punt return to pace Iowa to
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean burns Wisconsin with quick pick-6 for Iowa
Cooper DeJean is showing he has a nose for creating havoc with Iowa’s defense. He also found the end zone once again in 2022, this time off another pick-6. Facing Wisconsin in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, DeJean burned the Badgers and QB Graham Mertz in the second quarter. Mertz’s throw was slightly behind his man with DeJean working back to jump the route and house his interception.
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
Murray and McCaffery lead Iowa’s win against North Carolina A&T
(Iowa City) Iowa rolled to a 112-71 home win over North Carolina A&T on Friday. Four starters scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes and they shot 52% from the field. Kris Murray submitted 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. Patrick McCaffery added 21 points and 5 rebounds. Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix scored three points in 12 minutes.
ncataggies.com
Horton Remains Hot From Outside As Aggies Fall to Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Demetric Horton continued to light things up from 3-point range. But the final 4 ½ minutes of the first half didn't exactly go the North Carolina A&T men's basketball team's way in a 112-71 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Wisconsin
Hawkeyes Play Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick Stadium
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of UNC vs. Gardner-Webb
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with reporters on Monday afternoon as part of a media availability ahead of the Tar Heels’ matchup vs. the Gardner-Webb set for Tuesday evening at 8 pm in the Smith Center. UNC checked in No. 1 in the new...
weareiowa.com
Iowa, Wisconsin student managers continue decades-old tradition with 'Rusty Toolbox' game
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Heartland trophy will be up for grabs Saturday when Iowa hosts Wisconsin — but before that, the two teams will battle it out Friday night for another trophy. Don't worry, it's not the players who are taking the field, but rather the student...
News & Notes from Mack Brown’s Press Conference to Begin Georgia Tech Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina football coach Mack Brown met with reporters Monday for his first media availability of the week that leads to Saturday’s game against visiting Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels (9-1 overall, 6-0 ACC) are coming off their 36-34 road win at Wake Forest...
cbs2iowa.com
Wartburg outlasts Coe, completing perfect regular season and claiming ARC conference title
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wartburg barely managed to escape an upset-minded Coe on Saturday afternoon, beating the Kohawks 19-14. That win seals an outright ARC conference title for the Knights this season.
How to watch Wake Forest Football vs. Syracuse, broadcast details, ticket info, spread, game time & more
One of these two reeling teams will right the ship and come away with a much-needed victory Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to start you week about Saturday's game against Syracuse. Syracuse (6-4, 2-4) at Wake Forest (6-4, 2-4) Date: Saturday, Nov. 19. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Truist...
Williamsburg inches closer to first crown, gets by Dubuque Wahlert
By Kevin White CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Before he’d played a down of football in his junior year at Williamsburg, Derek Weisskopf already had committed to the University of Iowa. Expectations already were there. That bit of news raised them exponentially. The marked man put his fingerprints all ...
ourquadcities.com
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0