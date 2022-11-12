ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tyreek Hill Feels Skeptics Owe Tua Tagovailoa an Apology

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DTiP_0j81XgZm00

The star receiver again went to bat for the flourishing third-year quarterback while speaking to reporters on Friday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tyreek Hill has been one of Tua Tagovailoa’s most vocal supporters since joining the Dolphins during the offseason. On Friday, the star receiver again went to bat for his flourishing third-year quarterback.

The Dolphins (6–3) jumped out to a hot start this season largely due to the success of Tagovailoa and their high-powered offense. At the center of this attack has been a group of speedy skill players led by Hill and second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle, who rank first (1,104) and fifth (812) in the NFL in receiving yards, respectively.

In Hill’s estimation, Miami’s success behind Tua thus far has done more than enough to prove that those who doubted he could excel in the NFL were wrong all long. The 24-year-old has already impressed his first-year teammate so much, in fact, that Hill told reporters Friday he believes everyone owes Tagovailoa an apology.

“That’s all people got to do, man—just set their pride aside” Hill said, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi . “Everybody isn’t blessed to come into certain situations. Unfortunately, Tua, he came into a difficult situation.”

As a player who knows a thing or two about being in the right situation to start his career, Hill seems more than convinced that Tua is heading in the right direction under first-year coach Mike McDaniel. And for good reason.

Since returning from a string of controversial injuries in Week 7, Tagovailoa has recorded 945 yards and seven touchdowns with zero interceptions while leading Miami to a three-game winning streak. On the year, he has recorded 1,980 yards, 15 TDs and three INTs as part of an offense that ranks fifth in total yards per game (380.4) and ninth in points per game (23.7).

For the better part of the offseason, both Hill and Tagovailoa faced questions regarding how impactful Miami’s offense could be given looming accuracy concerns surrounding the QB coming into the year. Back in June, Hill added fuel to the fire when he claimed Tagovailoa was more accurate than Patrick Mahomes, the former MVP QB he starred alongside for four of his six years with the Chiefs under Andy Reid.

At the time, many felt the claim and others like it were about as ludicrous as they come. But, at this juncture of the season, Tagovailoa has shown what he can do when given a reliable arsenal of weapons, much like his days as a rising star at Alabama.

Prior to Hill, Waddle, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, showed a real chemistry with Tagovailoa, his former college teammate, during a rookie year in which he led the Dolphins in receiving yards and broke an NFL record for most receptions by a rookie. Now, Waddle has joined forces with Hill to help elevate Miami’s offense next to Tagovailoa and under McDaniel.

After turning in an up-and-down first two seasons, Tagovailoa has, to Hill’s point, been one of the premier QBs in the NFL through the first nine weeks. And if he keeps it up, there’s a good chance a lot more people will be singing his praises by the end of the season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got an “MVP” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and with no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa ...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette almost missed trip to Munich over delayed passport

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make NFL history Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but they almost had to do it without their starting running back. Leonard Fournette almost missed the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, but his passport arrived just four hours before he had to board the team bus to the airport, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

108K+
Followers
42K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy