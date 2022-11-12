Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
Anthony Davis had some things to say about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook following another defeat against the Kings.
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBC Sports
Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs
It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
Could Phoenix Suns Trade Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in Exchange for Grayson Allen?
The Phoenix Suns have some interest in trading Jae Crowder in exchange for Grayson Allen.
Kevin Durant Gets Real On The Hiring Of Jacque Vaughn: "I Think He Was Due For An Opportunity Here..."
Kevin Durant makes a statement on Jacque Vaughn promotion.
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
ESPN
Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win
BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘High On The List’ For Star Free Agent
The Red Sox reportedly are a legitimate contender to land one of the best bats available in Major League Baseball free agency. Boston is going to be “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu, as reported by Bruce Levine on a recent episode of the “Inside the Clubhouse” podcast (h/t MassLive). Other realistic options for the longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman reportedly are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and World Series champion Houston Astros.
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Shaq documentary trailer chronicling NBA journey released by HBO
Shaquille O’Neal had one of the best careers ever for an NBA center and HBO will chronicle that journey in the four-part docuseries ‘SHAQ’ beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23. HBO released the trailer from the series on Monday, which was created by director Robert Alexander and the...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Fireworks as Garland, Embiid both notch 50-point games
It’s a shame the Powerball jackpot isn’t climbing still, because then I could connect it to the certainly low odds of the NBA going nearly a month without a 50-point game to start 2022-23 only to get two in one night in November. The superhuman performances by Darius...
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
Jayson Tatum, Celtics’ hilarious possession belongs in Shaqtin Hall of Fame
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had quite a Saturday night, as they wrecked the Detroit Pistons in a 117-108 victory. However, it did not too smoothly for the Celtics in the early goings of the contest. Cue the orchestral masterpiece that is Yakety Sax for this hilarious Celtics sequence...
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
