ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Tornado Bus Company sees an influx of migrants, some don't have sponsors

El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — After federal immigration policy change migrants were no longer released to the streets of El Paso. However, with another influx in people coming over, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's facilities have filled up and some local companies are taking in different travelers than expected.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Barnett Harley-Davidson and the Salvation Army host 'STUFF the Truck'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dunkin' of El Paso donated free coffee and donuts to anyone who participated in the Salvation's Army's Semi-Annual 'STUFF the Truck' collection drive Saturday. People of El Paso were invited out to Barnett Harley-Davidson, a cosponsor of the event, in East El Paso to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

English Honor Society at UTEP hosts a banned books event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso's Sigma Tau Delta chapter hosted what organizers call a "hybrid academic conference" as a direct result from Texas House Bill 3979 that excludes certain stories to be told about ethnicity, gender, race and a host of other topics that have been affected by recent Texas legislation.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semitruck wreck along Desert South Boulevard in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck collision was reported early Monday morning in El Paso's Upper Valley. It happened along Desert South Boulevard before Redd Road. The vehicle wrecked in a ditch alongside the roadway. It's unknown what caused the crash. As of 9 a.m. the crash site...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fallen tree blocks lanes on Gateway West in south central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tree fell blocking the right two lanes on Gateway West at Raynolds, Monday morning. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the call came in before 7 a.m. TxDOT cameras showed damages to a rock wall. We do not know what caused the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces boys collect coats for kids in their community

Temperatures are dipping across the Borderland. With the cooler weather moving in two Las Cruces boys continue to collect donations for their annual coat drive. 13-year-old Alexzander Trujillo and 10-year-old Jackson Hayes are on a mission ahead of the holiday season to keep the youngest in their community warm during the chilly months.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Art and Farmer's Market moves from Downtown to Northeast for a Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Downtown Art and Farmers Market which is usually held in the Union Plaza hosted a special Fall Festival for El Pasoans in the Northeast Saturday. The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) organized the event with Destination El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Winterlike temperatures arrive in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Expect cooler temperatures and breezy conditions across the Borderland this week as we see a series of disturbances and cold fronts. It's definitely jacket season. Some locations will see near freezing temperatures by tonight. Temperatures will stay cooler to colder over the next few...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy