7th grade Lady Hornets basketball
The 7th grade girls basketball team defeated Brookfield 21-20. Lexy Smith led all scorers with 17 points. Emmy Lent and Ashlynn Daugherty each added 2 points. The 7th grade Lady Hornets’ next game will be Tuesday night at home against Marshall at 5 p.m.
Photos: Smithville tops Kearney for Class 4 District 8 championship
The reigning Missouri Class 4 champions are one step closer to heading back to Columbia. The Smithville Warriors dominated Kearney 49-13 on Friday night in the Class 4 District 8 championship game to capture their third straight district title and fourth in five seasons. The No. 10 team ...
KCTV 5
Smithville uses trickery to defeat Kearney in renewal of Highway 92 Rivalry
Fort Osage extends winning streak to seven in victory over Oak Park. Oak Park was in the midst of their first winning season in a long time, but Fort Osage was able to knock them off a second time. Miege rolls over Piper 61-20 Updated: 5 hours ago. Teryn Jackson...
ktvo.com
Macon's ace commits to UCM
Macon senior pitcher Brooke Weimer has committed to the University of Central Missouri. After an impressive senior season, that included a perfect game, multiple no-hitters, and a strikeout rate north of 50 percent against conference opponents, she leaves a team she says perfectly prepared her for this moment.
kchi.com
Margaret Cramer
Margaret Cramer, 94, of Chillicothe, MO, formerly of rural Ludlow, MO, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church in Utica, MO, with Rev. Erik Hall, Rev. Shawn Hughes and Rev. Aaron Skinner officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the church. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church or Utica Cemetery Association in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kttn.com
Teenager crashes pickup on Route E near Mendon
A 17-year-old Mendon youth was hurt Saturday afternoon when the pickup he was driving overturned north of Mendon. The teenager was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries. The accident happened on Route E approximately two miles north of Mendon as the eastbound pickup...
kchi.com
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of northern Missouri beginning tonight
Light snow is expected to overspread northern Missouri from southwest to northeast this evening and continue through much of the overnight period before ending from west to east on Tuesday morning. One to three inches of snow is expected for most locations. Expect slippery road conditions, especially on the Tuesday...
kttn.com
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday includes 74 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 5:17 pm, Officers witnessed a motor vehicle crash in the 400 block of N. Washington St… There were no injuries reported and neither vehicle was towed. A citation was issued for following too close.
kchi.com
Weekend Police Report
The Chillicothe Po0lice Department responded to nearly 130 calls for service for the weekend. Sixty calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday. Some of the calls include:. 1:49 pm, Subject in the 1600 block of Fair Street received a possible fraudulent check in the mail. Check was...
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Crash
A Marshall woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2014 Ford truck, driven by 75-year-old Barbara A. Nobis of Paris, was on US 65 Highway at Keokuk Road around 5 p.m., when it failed to yield to a northbound 2020 Ford SUV, driven by 68-year-old Mabel D. Collins of Marshall. The truck traveled into the path of the SUV.
kttn.com
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn
A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
ktvo.com
Hunter kills deer in Kirksville with pickup; secondary crash resulted
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A hunter in northeast Missouri accidentally got a jump start on deer season. He killed a deer with his pickup truck Friday afternoon in Kirksville, and that collision led to a secondary crash at the scene. It happened right around 3 p.m. just north of the...
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
CJCFPD firefighter killed in single-vehicle crash
An off-duty Central Jackson County Fire Protection District firefighter was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route E, just west of Missouri 23.
