Margaret Cramer, 94, of Chillicothe, MO, formerly of rural Ludlow, MO, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church in Utica, MO, with Rev. Erik Hall, Rev. Shawn Hughes and Rev. Aaron Skinner officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the church. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church or Utica Cemetery Association in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO