Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Watchdog group says it will try to use the 14th Amendment to disqualify Trump from running for president again in 2024
The watchdog group CREW says it'll seek to disqualify Trump from running for president in 2024. The 14th Amendment bars candidates who've "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the US. The group noted that Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from office under that law. A watchdog group says...
Republicans Outraged at Trump-Appointed FBI Director: 'Impeach!'
Christopher Wray was appointed to the federal agency by Trump in 2017 and was confirmed with overwhelming Republican support.
Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run would ‘destroy the great grift’
Michael Cohen on Sunday said former President Trump will not run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift” and limit Trump’s ability to spend money raised through his political action committee. Cohen, a former personal attorney for Trump, has repeatedly said that he...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’
Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
Pro-Trump rally speaker says that 'angel of death' is coming for Lindsey Graham and Democrats before end of the year
A speaker at a pro-Trump rally in Pennsylvania said the "angel of death" was soon coming for politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrats.
Lindsey Graham's Reason for Not Testifying Was Just Torn to Shreds
Lawyers have urged the Supreme Court to reject the senator's efforts to avoid testifying before a Fulton County grand jury.
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats
CNN — A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael...
Supreme Court declines to block subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia election probe
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to quash a grand jury subpoena in a Georgia prosecutor’s probe of allegations of interference in the 2020 presidential election. The decision is a victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose...
Trump attorney: Trump should testify before Jan. 6 committee because he has “nothing to hide”
One of former President Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday said his client should comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and testify before the panel. “I would recommend that he cooperate because, when you have nothing to hide,...
FBI informant has heart attack on way to testify in Jan. 6th case for Oath Keepers founder
Lawyers for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes have called an FBI informant to testify as a witness in Rhodes’ defense against charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Lawyers said that FBI informant was on his way to the trial when he suffered a heart attack.
Trump will be told to delay announcement of his 2024 campaign until after the Georgia senate runoff, his campaign advisor said. It's unclear if Trump will follow through.
Donald Trump teased plans to announce his presidential campaign shortly after the midterms. But the GOP's shortcomings on Wednesday are causing Trump's advisors to rethink that strategy. Trump had hoped to use the midterms as an indication of his unwavering influence on the party. Former President Donald Trump's campaign advisor...
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes III says Biden presidency 'invalid' in seditious conspiracy trial
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes III testified Friday during his seditious conspiracy criminal trial, defended his right-wing militia. He claimed President Biden's lawful certification as winner was "invalid."
Pence told Trump he was ‘angry’ in post-Jan. 6 WH meeting
Former Vice President Mike Pence told former President Trump that he was “angry” about what transpired during the Jan 6., 2021, attack at the Capitol, according to an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Pence described a meeting with Trump five days after the Capitol...
Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, takes the spotlight
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates a second term in office and rumors of a 2024 presidential run swirl, his wife and trusted adviser Casey is also in the spotlight. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Judge hits Trump lawyers with $50,000 fines over tossed Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida issued monetary sanctions against former President Trump's attorneys as he admonished them for what he called their "frivolous" failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denounced what he called the Trump lawyers' "cavalier attitude towards...
New York appellate judge rejects Trump Organization's request to block monitor
The judge issued her ruling after an emergency hearing Wednesday where she heard arguments from lawyers for the company and Attorney General Letitia James' office.
RNC chair says committee can’t pay Trump’s legal bills if he announces 2024 run
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sunday told CNN the committee cannot pay former President Trump’s legal bills if he announces a bid for the White House in 2024. The RNC’s executive committee last year confirmed it was paying for certain legal fees “that relate to politically motivated...
Trump's niece calls on Justice Department to indict him before the highly anticipated presidential bid announcement
Mary Trump has called on the Department of Justice to indict his uncle Donald Trump before the former president launches his highly anticipated president bid. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
