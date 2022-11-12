Read full article on original website
Former President Trump Set To Appear For Deposition On Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear for a deposition after accepting service of a subpoena from the Select Committee to investigate the January sixth Capitol attack. Nova Southeastern University's Charles Zelden says this comes a day before Trump is expected to announce his presidential run and he will use it to his advantage. He says Trump is hoping Republicans take control of the House and this all goes away. If not, it would take a while to indict him. The committee would have to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress, then it would go to the House for a vote before the Attorney General's Office.
Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
Former DOJ official says Trump's reaction to the January 6 panel is starting to look like the makings of an insanity defense
Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, says former President Donald Trump's written response to the House Capitol-riot panel's intention to subpoena him looks like an insanity defense. Katyal — a law professor and an Obama-era acting solicitor general — made an appearance on NBC on Sunday, three days after...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Trump attorney: Trump should testify before Jan. 6 committee because he has “nothing to hide”
One of former President Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday said his client should comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and testify before the panel. “I would recommend that he cooperate because, when you have nothing to hide,...
Supreme Court declines to block subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia election probe
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to quash a grand jury subpoena in a Georgia prosecutor’s probe of allegations of interference in the 2020 presidential election. The decision is a victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose...
Rep. Nancy Pelosi Says Decision To Retire Will Be Impacted By Attack Against Husband
U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is still putting together the pieces after her husband was brutally attacked in their home last month. Less than two weeks after the traumatic incident, Pelosi sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss the incident on-camera for the first time. During their conversation, Pelosi was transparent and said that the violent attack will impact her decision to remain in office or retire.
Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
Judge tosses Vindman’s suit against Trump allies
Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide who helped trigger the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, suffered a legal setback Tuesday as a federal judge tossed out a lawsuit in which Vindman accused several top Trump allies of conspiring to violate his civil rights. U.S. District Court...
Trump urges appeals court to uphold special master reviewing 11,000 documents FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump's lawyers argued Thursday that he could suffer irreparable harm if a special master doesn't review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and urged a federal appeals court to uphold the review. "This investigation of President Trump by the administration of his political rival is both unprecedented and misguided," his...
Trump sues the Jan. 6 House committee to avoid a subpoena
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in...
Biden seeks transparency from Cambodia PM on China role at navy base
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday raised concerns with the leader of Cambodia about Chinese activities at it Ream Naval Base, stressing the importance of full transparency, the White House said. Biden in a meeting with long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen on the sidelines of...
MTP NOW Nov. 11 — Control of Congress unclear; Trump’s political future; Biden at climate summit
The control of the House and Senate remains undecided. Former President Trump is expected to move forward with his presidential bid as he lashes out at potential GOP rivals. Maria Teresa Kumar, Matt Gorman and Susan Page join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss Trump’s political future. Rep-elect Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) joins to break down his recent victory. President Biden is overseas to for a series of meetings addressing climate change, the global economy and the war in Ukraine. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) remains in a close race against Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor.Nov. 11, 2022.
Pelosi says she does not plan to step away from U.S. Congress
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she does not have plans to step away from being a member of Congress, according to an interview on ABC News with the Democratic leader. It could take several days or more before the outcome of enough...
Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh's killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel confirmed Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. “that we won’t cooperate with any external investigation.” “We will not allow interference in Israel’s internal affairs,” he added. A Palestinian who covered Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories for years, Abu Akleh was also a U.S. citizen.
Adrian Fontes claims victory in Arizona secretary of state race; Finchem sows doubts
Adrian Fontes announced his victory in Arizona’s secretary of state race Monday, acknowledging his bipartisan support and pledging to begin “the healing process” over election fraud and lies. “I am comfortable to say that we have won,” Fontes told a crowd of supporters at American Legion Post...
Exclusive: As split Congress odds increase, Yellen warns of need to lift debt ceiling
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – With odds of a split U.S. Congress rising, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that lawmakers’ failure to raise the statutory limit on U.S. debt posed a “huge threat” to America’s credit rating and functioning of U.S. financial markets. Yellen told...
Trump sues Jan. 6 panel in an effort to dodge testifying
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Less than a month after he expressed eagerness to provide testimony on live television, former President Donald Trump sued the House January 6 panel to block a subpoena ordering him to testify.
Paul Pelosi attack: New federal indictment reveals what suspect was wearing when police arrived
David DePape was arrested inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home after allegedly bashing her husband's skull with a hammer late last month.
What Utahns in Congress are saying about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in their San Francisco home. Police arrested David Depape. Utah Republicans in Congress condemned political violence. Here’s what Mitt Romney, Mike Lee, Burgess Owens and John Curtis had to say about it.
