ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Florida Counts Its Ballots in Hours, So Why Does Arizona Take Days?

As the saying goes, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result. If that’s true, then it is insane to expect Arizona to produce election results in a timely manner and free of controversy. Three months ago, Arizona’s administration of voting in the state primary election created chaos. Arizona let America down then, but many hoped that the state’s leaders would learn from that mistake and produce better results in November. No such luck: Arizona’s administration of the general election shows that its failed leadership has not learned anything.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Montana Talks

Smile. Only One State Tops Montana for this Popular Hobby

"Montana is ugly", said no one ever. From the wide-open prairies and river bottoms in eastern Montana to the soaring peaks and mountain valleys in the western half of the state, the view around here isn't too shabby. I've lived in the Treasure State for most of my life and the beauty of Montana still makes me say "wow" almost every day.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator

MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?

As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?

The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
MONTANA STATE
viatravelers.com

16 Best Hot Springs in Montana

Known by many as “Big Sky Country,” the great state of Montana inspires thoughts of mountains, endless skies, and wild herds of buffalo. However, some of the state’s most amazing gifts are its hot springs, which vary from rustic and undeveloped to luxurious and modern. Humans have...
MONTANA STATE
upr.org

Eating the Past: Montana's riverside bars

On this episode of Eating the Past, host Jamie Sanders dives into Montana with Russ Beck, professor of English at USU. They talk about the state's riverside bars. Ja historian of Latin America at Utah State and his family’s cook. He grew up in the rural South and loves its regional cuisine, but a study abroad trip to the Yucatán when he was a teenager really awakened him to international food culture.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs

Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Soldiers return to Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones. Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023

If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Here’s what’s new in WIC benefits for Montanans

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced increased benefits for WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for women, infants, and children. According to the press release, the last time benefits increased in this capacity was in 2009. The increased benefits of WIC recipients include monthly benefits for fruits and vegetables. Households with children ages five and under can receive 25 dollars a month and an extra 44 dollars for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have just had a child. An additional 48 dollars is given to women who are fully breastfeeding for fruits and vegetables. The benefit increase totals to an extra 37% for families in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
thenugget.net

Through Our Fingers Like Sand: The Cut Classes of Helena High School

Classes. Love them or hate them, they are, regardless, the backbone of any high school’s structure. From the mandatory English and math classes to the niche Culinary Arts and Journalism, there are plenty to choose from. However, despite the plethora of classes up for the taking, there are quite a few that’ve been lost at Helena High in the transition from the 2021-22 to 2022-23 school year. Some classes that unfortunately have been cut include the following:
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy