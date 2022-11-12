Read full article on original website
explorebigsky.com
Montana Legislature will have a Republican supermajority and PSC will remain all GOP
One of the most fervent Montana supporters of election fraud and a longtime legislator was one of the few incumbents to lose on Election Day as power of the Treasure State Legislature remained firmly in Republican control—and GOP control increased, as widely anticipated. Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, had been...
Fairfield Sun Times
Florida Counts Its Ballots in Hours, So Why Does Arizona Take Days?
As the saying goes, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result. If that’s true, then it is insane to expect Arizona to produce election results in a timely manner and free of controversy. Three months ago, Arizona’s administration of voting in the state primary election created chaos. Arizona let America down then, but many hoped that the state’s leaders would learn from that mistake and produce better results in November. No such luck: Arizona’s administration of the general election shows that its failed leadership has not learned anything.
Smile. Only One State Tops Montana for this Popular Hobby
"Montana is ugly", said no one ever. From the wide-open prairies and river bottoms in eastern Montana to the soaring peaks and mountain valleys in the western half of the state, the view around here isn't too shabby. I've lived in the Treasure State for most of my life and the beauty of Montana still makes me say "wow" almost every day.
NBCMontana
Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
HELENA, Mont. — Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the...
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator
MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
Flathead Beacon
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?
As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?
The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Renowned Montana Town Nearly Named ‘Copperopolis’ by it’s Famous Founder
Nope, it's not Butte. But we discovered a pile of interesting historical markers that all originated in another important Montana town. When the town in question was to be platted, it's founder wanted to call it "Copperopolis". What WOULD have been "Copperopolis" wasn't famous for copper so much as the...
msuexponent.com
Helena group that brings international visitors to Montana is facing tough times
A longtime nonprofit group that brings some international flavor to Montana is facing tough, changing times, according to its board president, who vowed the organization will survive but is not quite sure what its future will look like. Jeffrey Tiberi of Helena-based WorldMontana talked about the challenges facing his group...
viatravelers.com
16 Best Hot Springs in Montana
Known by many as “Big Sky Country,” the great state of Montana inspires thoughts of mountains, endless skies, and wild herds of buffalo. However, some of the state’s most amazing gifts are its hot springs, which vary from rustic and undeveloped to luxurious and modern. Humans have...
upr.org
Eating the Past: Montana's riverside bars
On this episode of Eating the Past, host Jamie Sanders dives into Montana with Russ Beck, professor of English at USU. They talk about the state's riverside bars. Ja historian of Latin America at Utah State and his family’s cook. He grew up in the rural South and loves its regional cuisine, but a study abroad trip to the Yucatán when he was a teenager really awakened him to international food culture.
Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs
Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
Fairfield Sun Times
Soldiers return to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones. Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed...
Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023
If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
yourbigsky.com
Here’s what’s new in WIC benefits for Montanans
The Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced increased benefits for WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for women, infants, and children. According to the press release, the last time benefits increased in this capacity was in 2009. The increased benefits of WIC recipients include monthly benefits for fruits and vegetables. Households with children ages five and under can receive 25 dollars a month and an extra 44 dollars for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have just had a child. An additional 48 dollars is given to women who are fully breastfeeding for fruits and vegetables. The benefit increase totals to an extra 37% for families in Montana.
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
thenugget.net
Through Our Fingers Like Sand: The Cut Classes of Helena High School
Classes. Love them or hate them, they are, regardless, the backbone of any high school’s structure. From the mandatory English and math classes to the niche Culinary Arts and Journalism, there are plenty to choose from. However, despite the plethora of classes up for the taking, there are quite a few that’ve been lost at Helena High in the transition from the 2021-22 to 2022-23 school year. Some classes that unfortunately have been cut include the following:
