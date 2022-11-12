ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
Nymag.com

It Was All a Game for Sam Bankman-Fried

The meeting is already Silicon Valley lore. When Sam Bankman-Fried met with the venture capitalists at Sequoia Capital, the legendary firm that funded Apple, Google, and Instagram, he wasn’t there so much to talk about the technology of his crypto exchange, FTX, or about his hedge fund, Alameda Research. What he talked about was bananas — the actual yellow fruit. “I want FTX to be a place where you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin. You can send money in whatever currency to any friend anywhere in the world. You can buy a banana. You can do anything you want with your money from inside FTX,” he said, according to Sequoia’s own account of the meeting. It was exactly the kind of big idea that Silicon Valley loved, but that wasn’t what made the VCs go nuts. “It turns out that that fucker was playing League of Legends through the entire meeting,” Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, told the VC firm in their promotional write-up of the meeting. “We were incredibly impressed,” another funder said. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”
WashingtonExaminer

Second-largest Democratic donor’s wealth evaporates overnight in crypto meltdown

The cryptocurrency entrepreneur who donated the second most to Democrats this election cycle just had 94% of his net worth erased as his company collapsed. Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, known in the crypto realm as SBF, saw his company, FTX, fall apart in just days during a liquidity crunch that culminated with his rival, Changpeng Zhao’s Binance, moving in to buy the company. Now those plans are reportedly falling apart, causing bitcoin to slump to two-year lows, and Bankman-Fried’s net worth continues to plunge.
Markets Insider

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse

Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Founder: Looks Like FTX Was Basically ‘A Good Old Ponzi Scheme’

On 13 November 2022, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson talked about the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire. FTX issued the following press release on 11 November 2022:. And here is how SBF announced the collapse of the FTX empire:. Yesterday (13 November 2022), during a Twitter Space co-hosted...
protos.com

Famed short seller Bill Ackman defends Bankman-Fried then deletes tweet

In an almost instantly-deleted tweet, billionaire and activist investor Bill Ackman “gave credit” to founder and chief exec of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) for his “accountability,” and said he’d “never seen a CEO take responsibility as [SBF] does here.”. Ackman runs...
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto collapse apology

With cryptocurrency exchange FTX in free fall, founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is delivering a mea culpa. "I sincerely apologize," he said in a rapid series of 22 tweets on Thursday. He also promised to continue trying to save the company. "So, right now, we're spending the week doing everything...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Sam Bankman-Fried Questioned By Police, Crypto Market Wobbles

Bitcoin prices steadied in overnight trading, while a host of digital coins and blockchain-related tokens shed billions of value alongside it, as the cryptocurrency word continues to pick through the wreckage of FTX's spectacular collapse from late last week. Bloomberg reported that Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year old founder of the...
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly denies fleeing to Argentina, says he's still in the Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he is still in the Bahamas, as rumors swirled overnight that the ex-CEO of the now-bankrupt FTX had run off to South America. FlightRadar24 tweeted early Saturday morning that the one-time crypto billionaire was flying from Nassau to Argentina. Speculation over SBF's whereabouts comes as authorities...
Markets Insider

The Lehman Brothers of Crypto: Here's how the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX compares to the collapse that sparked the Great Financial Crisis

Welcome back to Opening Bell, team. I'm Phil Rosen. In light of all the crypto hubbub last week, today we're skipping the econ lesson and pivoting instead to history. You've seen the movie "The Big Short," right? It gives maybe the clearest, most entertaining breakdown of how many, many very bad bets on subprime mortgages kickstarted the 2008 Financial Crisis.
104.1 WIKY

Fed’s Brainard: Crypto finance needs to be regulated

(Reuters) – Recent losses in the cryptocurrency market show the need for cryptocurrencies to be regulated the same way traditional finance is, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Monday. “It’s really concerning to see that retail investors are really getting hurt by these losses,” Brainard said in an...
