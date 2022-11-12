Cases of RSV in children surge: Local leaders to address the situation Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nationwide, children’s hospitals are filling up with young kids battling RSV. The Inland Northwest is no different.

This data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention illustrates the situation.

One local family, who was impacted by the virus, says it all started with symptoms of the common cold.

Jackson Boyle, a 7-year-old, started to feel sick on a Friday. By Sunday, his dad tells us he was beet red when coughing, and they decided to get him in to see a doctor.

“Let’s just say that our entire world got turned upside down,” Mike Boyle, Jackson’s father described.

They took him to see the doctor and within two hours, he was in the ER with poor oxygen levels.

“When we came in, the ER was packed with kids. Packed. I’ve never seen it that busy, with children,” Boyle explained. They spent most of the day in the ER because there were no rooms available.

Jackson had an x-ray done and providers found his left lung had partially collapsed.

Pediatricians tell us RSV is not a new virus. It usually peaks after Christmas but they’re seeing much more than they usually do, and they believe it could be due to isolation during the pandemic.

“Everybody’s immune system is sort of naïve again, it hasn’t seen anything for a while and so as soon as it sees something it latches on and RSV is now easier to get,” said Dr. Molly O’Shea, with Birmingham Pediatrics.

RSV starts out looking like the common cold, but things can shift quickly.

“If your child is having difficulty breathing, if they’re coughing so hard they’re throwing up, if they’re really not eating well and drinking well, then they really need to be seen,” added Dr. O’Shea.

As for Jackson, he’s on the mend. He’s spending his fourth night in the hospital so doctors can monitor his damaged lung, then he should be headed back home.

Providence shared that they have seen a rise in patients with RSV, especially among children under 5.

Local leaders in healthcare will be sharing updates about the situation here in Spokane on Monday, November 14th.

READ: Inland Northwest hospitals seeing spread of respiratory illness called RSV

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.