New Orleans, LA

Warehouse District shooting leaves woman hospitalized

By Ian Auzenne
 2 days ago

A woman is in the hospital after a Friday evening shooting on the edge of New Orleans’s downtown district.

According to a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Boulevard.

Officers found the victim suffering a body wound when they arrived on scene. An EMS crew took the woman to a local hospital. Police did not say what her condition is.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the NOPD or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans.

