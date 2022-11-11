Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
NYDIG: ‘Do not invest’ in ‘non-Bitcoin’ crypto or DeFi
A report by Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, Head of Research at NYDIG, caught headlines recently. In the piece, they explain why their company “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. The New York Digital Investment Group...
thecoinrise.com
CrossTower Sends in Offer as Voyager Digital Reopens Bidding
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange Voyager Digital which was won by now-troubled digital asset trading platform FTX in a bid after rejecting a buyout from FTX and its associate Alameda Research recently reopened its bidding process after FTX filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a United States court and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.
thecoinrise.com
Troubled Celsius Network wants extension of Exclusivity Period
Celsius Network, an insolvent crypto lender has yet to execute its restructuring plan, even after four months of Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The ailing lender has now submitted a petition to the court asking for permission to submit its reorganization plan after the original deadline has passed. On Twitter, Celsius disclosed on Thursday that the job is complex and must be well planned.
thecoinrise.com
Binance CEO CZ Shares Safety Tips to Users of Crypto Platforms
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO and co-founder of Binance has shared some red flags investors using cryptocurrency exchange platforms should look out for while these platforms declare their proof of assets. According to the veteran’s words in a recent tweet, large inflows and outflows from exchange-related addresses before or after...
thecoinrise.com
Sequoia’s investment in FTX has not affected its fund
Sequoia Capital, a leading venture capital firm, has written down its investment in the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to zero. It is worth noting that the firm was one of the investors in the exchange’s $900 million investment round in July 2021, which helped increase the exchange’s valuation to $18 billion.
thecoinrise.com
Edward Snowden Prediction Reflects Optimism in the Crypto Industry
Former CIA employee and popular technical specialist Edward Snowden has voiced his opinion about the cryptocurrency industry and Bitcoin (BTC). Snowden showed some optimism concerning the crypto market, he believes that BTC will be revived very soon and may eventually reach the levels that it previously got to towards the end of 2021.
thecoinrise.com
Binance CEO compares FTX collapse with 2008 global financial crisis
The CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange platform Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has recently stated that he believes the cryptocurrency market will be able to rebuild itself once the full consequences of FTX’s implosion is felt. During a conference in Indonesia, Zhao warned that a large number of...
thecoinrise.com
Trust Wallet Announces Launch of Browser Extension
Popular mobile crypto wallet provider, Trust Wallet has continued in its leading strides with the launch of a browser extension that supports a variety of tokens. According to the release by the wallet provider, the extension which offers support for browsers like Google Chrome, Opera, Brave, and Edge will scale accessibility to cryptocurrency.
thecoinrise.com
Binance Reveals Plan to Launch Industry Recovery Fund
Global leading digital asset service provider Binance, which recently pulled out of its agreement to acquire troubled FTX, has announced its plan to launch an industry recovery fund. According to a tweet by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance, Changpeng Zhao popularly known as CZ, the fund will be...
thecoinrise.com
St Kitts and Nevis Ways to Make Bitcoin Cash Legal Tender
St Kitts and Nevis may be the next sovereign state to legalize digital currencies, specifically Bitcoin Cash (BCH) by 2023. The island’s Prime Minister Terrance Drew said the country is exploring due diligence with respect to the legalization of Bitcoin Cash, a digital asset that is currently widely accepted by businesses in the region.
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
President Joe Biden is pledging support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a "Russian-made" missile.
thecoinrise.com
Solana Developers to Fork Serum Following FTX Hack
Developers in the Solana ecosystem have created new codes to fork Serum, a decentralized exchange software built on the protocol that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The move became necessary after an alleged compromise was reported to have occurred with FTX. According to a source on Twitter, many...
Comments / 0