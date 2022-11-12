‘Drinks on tap are more fun’: Local entrepreneur taking ‘Square Keg’ to Shark Tank

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local entrepreneur is testing his luck, pitching his product on Shark Tank.

His episode airs on Friday night, and Tim Loucks is hoping the wealthy investors can take his small business “Square Keg” to new heights.

“Drinks on tap are more fun,” said Tim Loucks, who founded Square Keg.

It’s an idea Loucks tapped into back in 2017.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, and I was just thinking how inefficient round kegs were because they waste a lot of space in store, refrigeration and transit,” he added.

A light went off in his head, and he started producing mini portable kegs you can fit in your fridge or take with you. He has a small team of five employees now shaping steel into a business.

“Our first product to market is Square One,” Loucks said. “It’s a mini keg, so you can put your favorite beverage on tap in your fridge or in your cooler, pretty much in any environment.”

He stepped into a new environment over the summer, pitching his product on a Shark Tank episode airing on Friday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

“It’s been a long process, but I think we’ll see tonight, it was probably worth it,” he said about the Shark Tank opportunity, hoping the wealthy sharks can grow his business.

The cost of quitting his job and building a business from the ground up hasn’t been easy, but he wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“Being an entrepreneur, I think a lot of time it gets portrayed as being glamorous or overnight success,” Loucks concluded. “That’s all complete bogus. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life but the most gratifying at the same time.”

