Read full article on original website
Related
Hill Scores 22, Oklahoma Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-58
Jalen Hill had 22 points and seven rebounds, Grant Sherfield added 16 points and Oklahoma beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-58 on Friday night. Neither team led by double figures in a game that had 12 lead changes and six ties, but the Sooners held the lead for over 31 minutes. Milos...
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Markquis Nowell rescues Kansas State in win over Cal
Markquis Nowell had a critical four-point play, helping Kansas State withstand a furious charge by Cal in a 63-54 victory
No. 7 Duke pounds USC Upstate in tune-up for Kansas
Kyle Filipowski’s 15 points led five Duke players in double figures as the No. 7 Blue Devils rolled past visiting
College basketball rankings: Arkansas rises, Tennessee dips in AP Top 25
College basketball's vanilla opening slate dominated headlines, but the most-anticipated game of the week lived up to the hype and nearly forced the Associated Press voters to reshuffle their top-25 rankings. Michigan State had Gonzaga on the ropes in the second half, but the second-ranked Zags rallied late for a one-point squeaker.
UC Irvine beats No. 21 Oregon for first time in 40 years
Unranked UC-Irvine stunned No. 21 Oregon 69-56 Friday night in Eugene, Ore., taking control late in the first half and
No. 10 Arkansas beats Fordham, 74-48
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 2-0 in the 2022-23 season with a 74-48 win over the Fordham Rams, who fell to 1-1. Ricky Council IV led the way for the Hogs with 15 points while dishing out a career-high seven assists. Freshmen Jordan Walsh (12 points) and Anthony Black (10 points) joined him in double figures.
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Arkansas State
Justice Hill is starting to get in on the scoring action as well. He's up to nine points on 4/7 from the field, The backcourt of Hill and Miller is beginning to click. Adam Miller is on fire for the Tigers. He's up to 12 points on 5/6 shooting, 2/3 from three-point range. LSU leads by six with 5:34 remaining in the first half.
Yardbarker
Zytarious Mortle tips Texas Southern past Arizona State
Zytarious Mortle's tip-in with 4 seconds left in overtime gave Texas Southern a 67-66 victory over Arizona State on Sunday in Houston. Arizona State's Frankie Collins committed a turnover as time expired after dribbling the ball past midcourt. Mortle's winning putback followed a miss by John Walker III and a...
SFGate
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Wade's 14 lead Alcorn State past Wichita State 66-57
Kenny Pohto led the way for the Shockers (1-1) with 13 points. Wichita State also got 12 points and two steals from Jaykwon Walton. Craig Porter Jr. also had nine points and nine rebounds.
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
SFGate
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
Comments / 0