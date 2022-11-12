ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Related
SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
247Sports

No. 10 Arkansas beats Fordham, 74-48

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 2-0 in the 2022-23 season with a 74-48 win over the Fordham Rams, who fell to 1-1. Ricky Council IV led the way for the Hogs with 15 points while dishing out a career-high seven assists. Freshmen Jordan Walsh (12 points) and Anthony Black (10 points) joined him in double figures.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSUCountry

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Arkansas State

Justice Hill is starting to get in on the scoring action as well. He's up to nine points on 4/7 from the field, The backcourt of Hill and Miller is beginning to click. Adam Miller is on fire for the Tigers. He's up to 12 points on 5/6 shooting, 2/3 from three-point range. LSU leads by six with 5:34 remaining in the first half.
JONESBORO, AR
Yardbarker

Zytarious Mortle tips Texas Southern past Arizona State

Zytarious Mortle's tip-in with 4 seconds left in overtime gave Texas Southern a 67-66 victory over Arizona State on Sunday in Houston. Arizona State's Frankie Collins committed a turnover as time expired after dribbling the ball past midcourt. Mortle's winning putback followed a miss by John Walker III and a...
TEMPE, AZ
SFGate

Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
SFGate

Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis

Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
MODESTO, CA
SFGate

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA

