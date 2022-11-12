ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

Spears’ 21 help Georgetown down Green Bay 92-58

WASHINGTON — Led by Primo Spears’ 21 points, the Georgetown Hoyas defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 92-58 on Saturday. The Hoyas are now 2-0 on the season, while the Phoenix fell to 0-2. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy