John R. Goltz, Sr., age 78, of Monroe, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. John was born on August 2, 1944 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the son of Jack and Earlene (Ford) Goltz. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1962 and served in the United States National Guard from 1965 until 1971. John and Linda Gempler were united in marriage on July 9, 1966 in Monticello. John was a very hard worker. He was employed for 40 years as a press operator for Moore Business Forms. He also worked part time at Don’s Standard for several of those years. Following his retirement, he worked for five years as a messenger for Colony Brands. He had a great sense of humor and was a lover of dogs, rescuing many throughout the years. He loved living in the country and he had a passion for cars that involved buying, selling, restoring, and attending car shows. His other interests were watching NASCAR and football games, collecting coins, and collecting antique toys.

