James Hackl

James “Jim” Oscar Hackl of Spring Green passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 12, 2022, at the age of 86. Jim was born on September 26, 1936, to Oscar and Bernadetta (Siefert) Hackl. He graduated from Spring Green High School in 1954. Jim married Carolyn Longseth on June 8, 1957 at Christ Lutheran Church. Jim loved being a farmer and was considered one of the hardest workers by many. He farmed side by side with Carolyn and their son, Dennis for over 50 years. Dennis and Jim were best friends working side by side for usually 18 hours a day, 365 days a year. Together they experienced hardship, joy and fulfillment in their career as farmers. The family would not have traded this way of life for the world.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Lois J. Grischow

Lois J. Grischow, 83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. Lois was born on July 30, 1939 in Cicero, IL, daughter of the late Thomas and Rose (Wrobleski) Yanus. On October 15, 1960 Lois married Leonard Grischow after which they moved to Jefferson, WI...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Lisa M. Finnegan

Lisa M. Finnegan, 63, of Platteville passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 19 , 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Lisa M. Finnegan Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Laura E Eaton

Laura E Eaton, 58 of New Lisbon passed away on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at Gundersen hospital in LaCrosse. Laura was a skilled artist, and a loving mother and sister. Laura is survived by her daughters Amanda (Tommy) Stevens, Megan (Lance) Eaton, her grandchildren Logan, Rosie, Mady, and Landen, and siblings Sally, David, Peggy, Julie, and Jennie.
NEW LISBON, WI
Randy Budd Riemen

CAMBRIDGE/MCFARLAND – Randy Budd Riemen, age 74, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with family and dedicated caregivers by his side. He was born on Aug. 24, 1948, in Milwaukee, the son of Harry Riemen and Lorraine (Simonson) Ward. Randy graduated from Central High School in...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Mary Louise Tauchen

OREGON – Mary Louise Tauchen, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022, at SSM Hospice Home. She was born on Sept. 12, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Bolan) Tauchen. Mary worked for many years with her parents at Jodot Ceramics creating...
MADISON, WI
Joseph Jan Kurowski

Joseph Jan Kurowski, age 71 of rural Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home, 450 County HH, Lyndon Station, on Wednesday from 9 to 11:15 a.m. and then go in procession to the church.
MAUSTON, WI
Robert “Bob” Allen Barlow

MADISON – Robert “Bob” Barlow, loving husband and father, age 65, passed away suddenly on Nov.8, 2022. He was born in 1957 to Bob and Ruthie Barlow and graduated from LaFollette High School in 1975. Bob married Judy Wagner in 1984 and shortly after they moved to South Florida where they lived for 14 years. Together, they built a warm home full of love and made many happy memories.
MADISON, WI
John R. Goltz, Sr.

John R. Goltz, Sr., age 78, of Monroe, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. John was born on August 2, 1944 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the son of Jack and Earlene (Ford) Goltz. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1962 and served in the United States National Guard from 1965 until 1971. John and Linda Gempler were united in marriage on July 9, 1966 in Monticello. John was a very hard worker. He was employed for 40 years as a press operator for Moore Business Forms. He also worked part time at Don’s Standard for several of those years. Following his retirement, he worked for five years as a messenger for Colony Brands. He had a great sense of humor and was a lover of dogs, rescuing many throughout the years. He loved living in the country and he had a passion for cars that involved buying, selling, restoring, and attending car shows. His other interests were watching NASCAR and football games, collecting coins, and collecting antique toys.
MONROE, WI
Kennard Derwood Sandmire

LODI – Kennard Derwood Sandmire, of Lodi, Wis., passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Richland County, the son of Ethan and Hazel (Braithwaite) Sandmire and was raised on the family dairy farm. Ken graduated from Richland Center High School in 1949. From 1951 to 1953, Ken served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He graduated from UW-Platteville in 1959 with degrees in agriculture and education and earned his master’s degree from UW-Stout in 1972.
LODI, WI
Raymond Dale Cattanach

MIDDLETON – Raymond Dale Cattanach, age 93, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga., where he resided the past year with his daughter, Marilyn. He was born on Oct. 2, 1929, in Marshfield, Wis., to Raymond and Freda Cattanach. Dale served in the U.S. Army from 1951 – 1953. In 1953, he married Alice Kier. They made Madison, Wis., their home after Dale graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1958.
MADISON, WI
Wayne L. Lough

DEFOREST – Wayne L. Lough, age 86, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Homestead Living in Waunakee, Wis. He was born on July 25, 1936, in Duluth, Minn. Wayne graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with his master’s degree in Agriculture Genetics. Afterwards he served in the U.S. Army for two years overseas. While he was stationed in Hamburg, Wayne traveled to Denmark to visit relatives. He met his future wife, Kirsten, while she was providing interpreting services at a family gathering. They were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1964, and together they raised their family in Florida and Idaho before settling in DeForest, Wis., in 1977.
DEFOREST, WI
Wineke: Naughton sisters shine at MSO

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a real temptation to describe Christina and Michelle Naughton — professional pianists who grew up in Madison and received their musical start playing with our youth concerts — as local kids doing well for themselves. That is, of course, true. But the...
MADISON, WI
Trip to New Orleans prompts Madison memories

Ginny O’Brien died one week after I was invited not to return to the Wisconsin State Journal in June 2015, so I never got to write a proper appreciation. I thought about Ginny earlier this month when my wife and I walked from our hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans a few blocks to the Mississippi River, where a large riverboat was docked.
MADISON, WI
Aaron Cruz Harmon

MIDDLETON – Aaron Cruz Harmon, age 7, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at American Family Children’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 2015, in Madison, the son of Jose Cruz Pedraza and Lindsey Harmon. Aaron was diagnosed with Leukemia in October of 2020. He began treatment immediately and went into remission one month after he was diagnosed. He continued receiving treatment over the past two years and would have finished in December. Throughout the entire time, he was so loving, strong and positive. Aaron contracted a viral infection that was too much for his weakened immune system and passed away with his loving parents by his side. Aaron’s beautiful soul is now in the hands of God.
MIDDLETON, WI
Warhawks to host Aurora in first round of Div. III Championship

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Fresh off of capturing a share of another WIAC title, the UW-Whitewater Warhawks now know their first-round opponent for the Division III Championship. The Warhawks will host NACC champions Aurora University at Perkins Stadium next Saturday. The Illinois squad is coming off a big shutout win over Concordia-Wisconsin and will be looking to take down a third Wisconsin-based team in three weeks.
AURORA, IL
Badgers earn 77-54 win over North Florida in home opener

MADISON, Wis. — After a tough loss in the Brew City Battle, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team bounced back in its home opener, beating North Florida 77-54. The Badgers were led Sunday afternoon by Maty Wilke and Serah Williams who each scored 15 points. The team is now 2-1 on the season.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin extends win streak to 13 matches after sweeping Rutgers

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin broke out the brooms Friday night to sweep Rutgers and extending its win streak to 13 matches. Sarah Franklin led the team with 11 kills while Danielle Hart added eight. Badgers return to the Field House Saturday night to host Maryland for their final home...
MADISON, WI

