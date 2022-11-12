MIDDLETON – Aaron Cruz Harmon, age 7, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at American Family Children’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 2015, in Madison, the son of Jose Cruz Pedraza and Lindsey Harmon. Aaron was diagnosed with Leukemia in October of 2020. He began treatment immediately and went into remission one month after he was diagnosed. He continued receiving treatment over the past two years and would have finished in December. Throughout the entire time, he was so loving, strong and positive. Aaron contracted a viral infection that was too much for his weakened immune system and passed away with his loving parents by his side. Aaron’s beautiful soul is now in the hands of God.

MIDDLETON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO