Raymond Dale Cattanach
MIDDLETON – Raymond Dale Cattanach, age 93, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga., where he resided the past year with his daughter, Marilyn. He was born on Oct. 2, 1929, in Marshfield, Wis., to Raymond and Freda Cattanach. Dale served in the U.S. Army from 1951 – 1953. In 1953, he married Alice Kier. They made Madison, Wis., their home after Dale graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1958.
Robert “Bob” Allen Barlow
MADISON – Robert “Bob” Barlow, loving husband and father, age 65, passed away suddenly on Nov.8, 2022. He was born in 1957 to Bob and Ruthie Barlow and graduated from LaFollette High School in 1975. Bob married Judy Wagner in 1984 and shortly after they moved to South Florida where they lived for 14 years. Together, they built a warm home full of love and made many happy memories.
Roger Dale Boss
CAMBRIDGE- Roger Dale Boss, age 79, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Brook Gardens Place after a short but brave battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 28, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the son of Carl Boss and Arveda Boss. Roger graduated from Madison East High School...
Arlene J. Lee
Arlene J. Lee, 82, of Appleton, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, November 7, 2022. Funeral services will be at Noon, Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Pastor Jasmine Tesdahl will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the music programs at Arlene’s churches, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville and First English Lutheran Church, Appleton. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Randy Budd Riemen
CAMBRIDGE/MCFARLAND – Randy Budd Riemen, age 74, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with family and dedicated caregivers by his side. He was born on Aug. 24, 1948, in Milwaukee, the son of Harry Riemen and Lorraine (Simonson) Ward. Randy graduated from Central High School in...
Mary Louise Tauchen
OREGON – Mary Louise Tauchen, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022, at SSM Hospice Home. She was born on Sept. 12, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Bolan) Tauchen. Mary worked for many years with her parents at Jodot Ceramics creating...
Lisa M. Finnegan
Lisa M. Finnegan, 63, of Platteville passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 19 , 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Lisa M. Finnegan Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Wayne L. Lough
DEFOREST – Wayne L. Lough, age 86, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Homestead Living in Waunakee, Wis. He was born on July 25, 1936, in Duluth, Minn. Wayne graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with his master’s degree in Agriculture Genetics. Afterwards he served in the U.S. Army for two years overseas. While he was stationed in Hamburg, Wayne traveled to Denmark to visit relatives. He met his future wife, Kirsten, while she was providing interpreting services at a family gathering. They were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1964, and together they raised their family in Florida and Idaho before settling in DeForest, Wis., in 1977.
Trip to New Orleans prompts Madison memories
Ginny O’Brien died one week after I was invited not to return to the Wisconsin State Journal in June 2015, so I never got to write a proper appreciation. I thought about Ginny earlier this month when my wife and I walked from our hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans a few blocks to the Mississippi River, where a large riverboat was docked.
Troy Duane Burkhalter
REESEVILLE – Troy Duane Burkhalter, age 58, of Reeseville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics due to his injuries sustained in a car accident on November 6th. He was born on March 1, 1964, in Madison, the son of Duane “Mike” and Cheryl (Anderson) Burkhalter.
Ellen Glennis Lapp
DEFOREST/MORRISONVILLE – Ellen Glennis Lapp, age 77, passed away on November 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. Ellen was born on August 15, 1945, to parents Glenn and Victoria (Weis) Manthe. Ellen was a 1963 graduate of DeForest High School, where she met her high...
Aaron Cruz Harmon
MIDDLETON – Aaron Cruz Harmon, age 7, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at American Family Children’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 2015, in Madison, the son of Jose Cruz Pedraza and Lindsey Harmon. Aaron was diagnosed with Leukemia in October of 2020. He began treatment immediately and went into remission one month after he was diagnosed. He continued receiving treatment over the past two years and would have finished in December. Throughout the entire time, he was so loving, strong and positive. Aaron contracted a viral infection that was too much for his weakened immune system and passed away with his loving parents by his side. Aaron’s beautiful soul is now in the hands of God.
Wisconsin breaks out the brooms for the second night in a row
MADISON, Wis. — Badger volleyball broke out the brooms for the second night in a row, extending their win streak to 14 matches as they beat Maryland. This match marked Wisconsin’s final regular season home match. With the win, the third-ranked Badgers improve to 21-3 on the season, 15-1 in Big Ten Play.
Badgers earn 77-54 win over North Florida in home opener
MADISON, Wis. — After a tough loss in the Brew City Battle, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team bounced back in its home opener, beating North Florida 77-54. The Badgers were led Sunday afternoon by Maty Wilke and Serah Williams who each scored 15 points. The team is now 2-1 on the season.
Warhawks to host Aurora in first round of Div. III Championship
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Fresh off of capturing a share of another WIAC title, the UW-Whitewater Warhawks now know their first-round opponent for the Division III Championship. The Warhawks will host NACC champions Aurora University at Perkins Stadium next Saturday. The Illinois squad is coming off a big shutout win over Concordia-Wisconsin and will be looking to take down a third Wisconsin-based team in three weeks.
10th-ranked Warhawks win share of WIAC title with 79-10 win over Stevens Point
WHITEWATER, Wis. — And once again, Whitewater finishes the regular season as conference champions. The 10th-ranked Warhawks routed Stevens Point Saturday afternoon 79-10 to clinch a share of the WIAC title. Evan Lewandowski finished the day 5-5 for 106 yards with one touchdown. On the ground, Jaylon Edmonson rushed...
Mondovi ends Darlington’s season in Level 4 of the playoffs
Monroe punches ticket to state for the first time since 1996
