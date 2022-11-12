Read full article on original website
kxoradio.com
El Centro Library Is Open
(Library open for public use)....It is the new El Centro Public Library. The Grand Opening was held last week. The library had operated in a temporary facility for the past ten years. The permanent Library on State Street was seriously damaged in a 7.2 earthquake. The new facility is on North Imperial Avenue. It is open to the public from Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. More information is available at cityofelcentro.org/library/
Hospital District Board member resigns chairmanship
Polston was presented with a plaque by fellow board member Rick Dinsmore and had been chairman since 2019. The post Hospital District Board member resigns chairmanship appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By
BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison. The post Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro honors veterans in moving ceremony
EL CENTRO - El Centro held a Veterans Day ceremony at Bucklin Park Friday, Nov. 11, filled with veterans in decorated service jackets, families, and people filled with gratitude for those who fought for freedom. Patriotic music wafted across the park as the program began at 11 a.m. until Mayor...
kxoradio.com
A Successful Cattle Call Celebration
(66th Annual Brawley Cattle Call)....It wrapped up over the weekend. By all accounts, it was a very successfull Cattle Call. No official numbers, but all concerned seemed very pleased with this years turn-out. It was the first time the three Rodeo Performances were held on three separate days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The new day, Friday, had a very good crowd. A lot of spectators turned out for the parade on Saturday. There were over 100 entries, including floats, bands, horses, the Shriners and their tiuny cars, classic cars and low riders, clowns and more. The Grand Marshall this year was the 1972 Brawley Babe Ruth 13 year old All Star Team. The Championship Team had won the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Kern County. The Best S.T.E.P. Forward float was the sweepstakes winner, taking the $1,000 prize.
Yuma VA clinic temporarily pauses operations
Starting Monday, November 14, 2022, there will be a short-term pause to clinical operations at the Yuma VA Community Clinic. The post Yuma VA clinic temporarily pauses operations appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
Man indicted for smuggling 71 pounds into US through southern Arizona
PHOENIX — A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona last month for smuggling 71 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. through a border port of entry in southern Arizona, authorities said. Edwin Francisco Cubillas of Mexico, 27, faces two charges, including importation of fentanyl and...
calexicochronicle.com
Mariachi Night Overtakes Plaza for 2nd Year
BRAWLEY — Mariachi trumpets blared into the night on Wednesday, Nov. 9 while local singers took the stage to sing their favorite mariachi songs at the annual Mariachi Night in Brawley, one of many events leading up to the Cattle Call Rodeo. Gone was any hesitance of gathering from...
thedesertreview.com
Super Bowl Sunday murder suspect back in court
EL CENTRO — Irma Magana, a suspect in connection to the alleged Super Bowl weekend homicide of Daniella Gonzalez was present in court for a pre-trial & setting of jury Wednesday, October 19 at the Imperial County Superior Court House of El Centro. During court, all parties agreed to...
First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a robbery in progress at First Bank Yuma. The post First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
House Fire Sunday
(Quick response keeps fire from spreading)....The fire was reported at around 6 Sunday evening. Yuma Fire says the fire was reported at a house in the 600 block of South Main Street. Smoke was seen coming from the residence. Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen of the home. They were able to extinguish the fire, keeping it from spreading to the rest of the home. Two adults in the house were able to escape uninjured. Officials say the home did not have a working fire alarm. The fire was caused by unattended cooking. The residents were not able to reoccupy the home without repairs. They were able to stay with neighbors.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Behavioral Health Services names new Assistant Director
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Gabriela Jimenez was appointed September 23 as Assistant Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. “Ms. Jimenez brings a wealth of experience into her new role as assistant director,” said Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. “I look forward to her continued commitment to helping Behavioral Health Services meet the needs of our diverse Imperial Valley community.”
kxoradio.com
Motorcyclist Dies
Yuma County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning crash that claimed a life. At 12:13 a.m. Friday morning an accident was reported in the 12-600 block of South Frontage Road. A motorcycle ridden by Shelby Huston, 30, of Yuma, crossed the center line and collided head on with a car. Huston died at the scene. YCSO reported that alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in the collision. The accident remains under investigation.
kxoradio.com
Work Planned For Orchard Road
(A portion of Orchard Road to be closed)...The County Public Works Department issued the announcement. Orchard Road from Fourth Street in Holtville to Interstate 8 will be closed from Tuesday November 15 to January 26. It will bve a 73 day closure from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. for road improvements. Vehicles can expect delays due to lane closures. Truck traffic should find an alternate route.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation
A male victim died of a gunshot wound on Saturday, November 12, 2022, according to a press release. The post YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Student has Stun Gun
An El Centro student brought a stun gun to school. El Centro Police were notified by school staff that a student at Wilson Jr. High had shown the stun gun to several students on campus. Police filed a report on the incident and the student was turned over to his parents.
Border Patrol agents shoot and kill armed migrant near Arizona-Mexico border
U.S. Border Patrol agents from a tactical unit shot and killed a migrant who was armed when he entered the country illegally.
