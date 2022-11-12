Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown
Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Official Claims The Undertaker & Dwayne Johnson Were The Easiest Stars To Work With
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran Jack Doan recently spoke about his experience working with talent such as The Undertaker, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kurt Angle, and admitted that he had a great time with all of them. Having worked with WWE for years, Doan has one of...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Absent From WWE SmackDown Due To Personal Reasons
Sami Zayn is the most over member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce was absent from the Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. Tonight, he wasn’t in The Usos’ corner for their history-making match. The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
Two SmackDown World Cup Bouts, Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler Set For 11/18 WWE SmackDown
Three bouts have been announced for next Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that the SmackDown World Cup will continue on the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown as Butch takes on Sami Zayn and Ricochet faces Mustafa Ali. Braun Strowman and Santos Escobar advanced in the tournament on Friday's SmackDown....
411mania.com
Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training
– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:
Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo On 11/11/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 12 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.115 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one drew 2.134 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.095 This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 1.970 viewers in preliminary viewership.
The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0