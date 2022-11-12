St. Francis, Timon win Msgr. Martin football championships

ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y (WIVB) — St. Francis secured its second consecutive Monsignor Martin A Division football championship with an 50-20 victory against Canisius on Friday night at Polian Family Field.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude beat St. Mary’s 28-7 on Saturday at St. Joe’s to win the Msgr. Martin B Division title in its second season under coach Matt Weiser, the former tight end for University at Buffalo and briefly the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angelos Chargers.

St. Francis (6-3), ranked No. 13 in the state in Class AA, moves on to the state Catholic title game game on Nov. 26. Watch Red Raiders coach Jerry Smith get doused with a celebratory bucket of ice water here.

Steve Otremba Jr. scored twice on quarterback keepers for the Red Raiders and threw a 70-yard touchdown to Logan Reaska. Terrance Pendergrass also ran for a pair of touchdowns. Ricardo Kidd ran for a 65-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage. Shane Giesser scored on a 50-yard fumble return.

Meeting in the Msgr. Martin championship for the 12th consecutive season, St. Francis and Canisius have each won six titles during that span.

DeMaris Pettiway-Scarver had two rushing touchdowns for Timon (6-3), while Gerald McCloud and Clarence Prude also had scoring runs. McCloud tallied 98 total yards and Prude rushed for 87 yards. Dominic Anzalone had 136 yards passing.

