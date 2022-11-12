Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man charged in a February murder was found guilty by a Sedgwick County jury on Tuesday.

David Chandler (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

David Chandler, 64, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes.

Wichita police say that Chandler, along with 32-year-old Abel Molina, attacked Barnes with a pipe near Seneca St. and McClean Blvd on Feb. 24. Officers found Barnes beaten. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said in a news release that Chandler was reported to have been struck “several times with a metal pipe.” He was found walking away from the scene and taken into custody.

Molina was found in the 400 block of N. Seneca, where he was taken into custody.

Chandler and Molina were charged a few days later .

All men are known to be homeless, police said.

Molina is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 15, and Chandler will be sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on Dec. 19.

