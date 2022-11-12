ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood advisories, warnings issued for parts of NWPA

By TOM ATKINS
 2 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Flood advisories and flood warnings have been issued for portions of northwest Pennsylvania until 11 p.m., and portions of New York State until 2:30 a.m.

The areas that will likely be impacted are outlined in bright green on the map.

There has been some minor flooding in low lying areas, but the remnants of Nicole causing the rain should be moving out of the area by or shortly after midnight.

