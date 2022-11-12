ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
wrestleview.com

New Tag Team Match Set For This Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced on their website that Matt Riddle and Elias will team up to take on this Monday’s Raw to take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). Previously announced for Monday’s episode is Seth Rollins defending the United States Championship against Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, and The Miz to address Dexter Lumis on Miz TV.
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown

WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury

Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown

Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo On 11/11/22

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 12 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.115 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one drew 2.134 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.095 This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 1.970 viewers in preliminary viewership.
Fightful

Jinder Mahal Returns, Orange Cassidy Retains | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 11, 2022. - Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE TV and lost to Braun Strowman in a first-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. - In an interview, LA Knight called his...
Fightful

WWE Crown Jewel Producers And Backstage News

- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL: Petey Williams. - Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Abyss. - Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes and Shane Helms. Crown Jewel Notes:. - We've asked about Naomi and...
Fightful

WWE, AEW Backstage Reaction To Colt Cabana's Return

It probably doesn't come as a surprise based on the social media reaction, but several within All Elite Wrestling are happy that Colt Cabana is back. The dozen or so talent that Fightful heard back from regarding the November 2 AEW Dynamite were in support of Colt Cabana being back in the fold. There was natural inquisition as to it possibly reinforcing the longstanding rumor that Cabana was removed from television because of CM Punk, whether that was directly requested by Punk or not, which Punk vehemently denied.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 11/11/2022

– Tonight’s Veteran’s Day & post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with highlights from Crown Jewel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We’re now live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The packed crowd cheers as Cole hypes tonight’s show.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fightful

The Kingdom Had Contact With WWE Before Signing With AEW

The Kingdom are All Elite, but there was at least contact with WWE. Shortly after the trio left IMPACT Wrestling, there were reports that Matt Taven had interest from WWE. We're told by WWE sources that there were actually conversations with all three members of the Kingdom, including Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, however, no firm offer was in place to bring them in, and it was more of a feeling out process between the two sides. WWE sources had indicated to us that a formal offer wasn't made.
Fightful

MLW High On Alex Kane, And New Tag Team

MLW had their Fightland event, and Fightful Select has learned some more news that has emanated from them. Alex Kane's push isn't stopping any time soon. While Kane has been steadily pushed since his debut, including a National Openweight Title run, we're told that those plans look to expand next year. Fightful was told that he's set for a major push into 2023 after impressing the company.
Fightful

News On The Former Dario Cueto, Others Backstage At MLW Fightland

Fightful has learned several news and notes from MLW after Fightland. - The company is planning for more crossover with Dragon Gate on the horizon. - Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata was backstage at Fightland. - Headshrinker Samu was also backstage at Fightland. - MLW has secured a sponsorship with...
Fightful

Fightful

