Gainesville, FL

Alligator Army

Florida vs. South Carolina, Game Thread: Gators search for stability on Senior Day

I wish I had better words for the Florida Gators on this Senior Day. It’s been ... a bit of a week in my neck of the woods. (Pro tip: Try to go through hurricanes at a time when your garage door that got destroyed by a fire is on the garage, rather than when the space left just has plywood on it.) And that has just added to what’s felt like a never-ending series of calamities of various provenance and magnitude in my life over the last few years.
WESH

Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for armed robbery of Publix

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hunter Kaleb Burton, 23, was arrested late last night after allegedly demanding money from a Publix cashier while displaying a gun. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to the Publix at 3930 SW Archer Road at 9:56 p.m. last night following a report of a robbery. Employees at the store told the officer that the man had been in the store for over an hour before approaching a cashier and demanding two cash register trays from him. The man reportedly lifted his shirt to show the cashier his holstered firearm in his waistband.
WCJB

MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
