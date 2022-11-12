Read full article on original website
Slushy roads to refreeze into Tuesday as temperatures fall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a messy weekend across Southcentral Alaska, as the region saw snow-covered roads become a slushy commute. Temperature have been holding above freezing for several hours now, turning many roads into a wintry mess. While the slush itself won’t be a huge issue for commuters, it’s the slick conditons underneath the slush, and icy conditions overnight, that will bring the biggest issues.
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
Weekend warm-up with southerly flow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A weekend storm system is moving through the state, whipping up winds, delivering snow to northern and western Alaska, high winds in the interior and snow over the Klondike highway in northern Southeast. Winter storm warnings are in place for the NE brooks Range for snowfall...
The Anchorage Garden Club held its 61st Annual Flower Show this weekend
First annual Veterans Resource Fair takes place at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla. First annual Veterans Resource Fair takes place at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:40 PM AKST. Kenai 3A State Championship. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022...
Wire across Matanuska River draws safety concern from pilots
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer man died after a Thursday afternoon plane crash into the frigid waters of the Matanuska River near Chickaloon. Joshua Seagrave, a 46-year-old who was flying the aircraft, died at the scene. He was the only person in the plane that went down after flying into a heavy-gauge steel wire stretched across the river.
Alaska dogs and cats go to good homes for National Adoption Week
First annual Veterans Resource Fair takes place at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla. First annual Veterans Resource Fair takes place at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla. Thursday afternoon’s plane crash in the raging waters of the Matanuska River river in Chickaloon, after...
Saluting Our Veterans
Alaska has few roads but we wanted to explore some famous and not so famous smaller road systems across the state. We continue our discussion with four amazing Alaskan women. Today, we talk about what it takes to get to the top. Alaska women discuss how representation matters. Updated: Mar....
New veteran-owned business The Dirty Apron offers cooking classes and more
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dirty Apron is tucked inside a busy midtown Anchorage strip mall. The cooking shop is owned by Amy and Geary York, both lifelong Alaskans. Geary York is also an Air Force veteran who says he and his wife wanted to create a sense of community — much like they experienced in the military — that centers on people coming together around food.
