ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a messy weekend across Southcentral Alaska, as the region saw snow-covered roads become a slushy commute. Temperature have been holding above freezing for several hours now, turning many roads into a wintry mess. While the slush itself won’t be a huge issue for commuters, it’s the slick conditons underneath the slush, and icy conditions overnight, that will bring the biggest issues.

ALASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO