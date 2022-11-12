ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WVNews

Fight breaks out during head shot review in Lightning-Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) — A brawl nearly erupted and a fight broke out during a video review of a head shot early in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning ’s game at the Washington Capitals on Friday night. Patrick Maroon fought Garnet Hathaway while officials were looking...
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KING 5

Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak

LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight

NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing

Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto's Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019,...
TAMPA, FL
WVNews

Alker claims Schwab Cup by finishing 3rd behind Harrington

PHOENIX (AP) — Steven Alker played golf around the world on whatever tour would have him. He started at home in New Zealand in 1989, had stints on the PGA Tour, in Europe, Asia, Canada, minor league circuits — anywhere he could keep alive the dream of playing professional golf.
NHL

Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets

Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Penguins snap third-period tie, down Maple Leafs

Brock McGinn scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who have won two straight after losing seven in a row.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98.
UTAH STATE
ESPN

Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

