Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburg This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
WVNews
Lyons departure not a snap decision for WVU
Public knowledge of the departure of Shane Lyons from West Virginia University came unexpectedly on Monday morning, but the move had been in the works for as much as a week, according to multiple sources contacted by the Blue & Gold News. Pressure to reassign Lyons to a job outside...
WVNews
Garrett Greene saved the day for WVU in their 23-20 victory over Oklahoma.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – At the conclusion of WVU’s 23-20 walk-off victory over Oklahom…
WVNews
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown.
WVNews
Report: Shane Lyons out as WVU AD
After seven years in charge of West Virginia University’s athletic department, Shane Lyons is being relieved of his duties as WVU’s director of athletics, according to a report from WV MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval. Lyons, according to the report, was offered the chance to stay on in a...
WVNews
Ceili McCabe continues stranglehold on WVU honors
After earning first place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Cross Country Championships, in State College, Pennsylvania, last week with a 6k time of 19:58.3, redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the cross country team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. McCabe became the first Mountaineer to win back-to-back...
WVNews
Straw, Greene earn Big 12 honors
Buried in the news of the firing of Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, WVU's football team earned two honors from the Big 12 Conference on Monday. West Virginia's Garrett Greene (offensive) and Oliver Straw (co-special teams) earned Big 12 Football Week 11 awards. Straw was recognized for the second time this season.
WVNews
WVU women blank Hokies, advance to second round of NCAAs
The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal's first career goal, the Mountaineers (11-4-7)...
WVNews
WVU Womens Soccer Lauren Segalla 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's 2-0 shutout of Virginia Tech in the first r…
WVNews
Goodwin scores 20, Notre Dame defeats Youngstown State 88-81
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Notre Dame held off Youngstown State 88-81 on Sunday. The Fighting Irish led 70-69 before Trey Wertz, Goodwin and J.J. Starling all scored at the rim to give them a seven-point lead that they were able to milk over the final 3 minutes. Starling hit a big 3-pointer that gave the Irish a 79-73 lead with about two minutes remaining. Less than a minute later, Starling hit another 3-pointer for an 82-75 advantage.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
Alsop happy to bridge AD gap
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rob Alsop was quite happy in what he called a "dream job" at West Virginia University. The title he held was vice-president of strategic initiatives, which put him high up on the organizational depth chart, giving him input into the biggest, most important, most forward-looking decisions the school would make out of President E. Gordon Gee's office.
WVNews
ACA health insurance enrollment assistance events to be held in Clarksburg, Fairmont (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of events have been scheduled in North Central West Virginia to provide assistance to those looking to sign up for a health insurance plan through the federal government's online marketplace. These events will be hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded nonprofit...
WVNews
Robert Lee Elliott
BRIDGEPORT- Mr. Robert Lee Elliott, 73 years of age of Weston, WV passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mon Health Stonewall Hospital in Weston, WV. He was born May 12, 1949 in Bridgeport, WV the son of the late Joseph S. and Gertrude Swiger Elliott. He is survived...
WVNews
Melba 'Mae' Leuliette Menendez
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Melba “Mae” Leuliette Menendez, 96, of Clarksburg passed on Sa…
WVNews
OBIT Dann Biser.jpg
BURLINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) - Dann Wayne Biser, 73, of Beaver Run Road, Burlington, West Vir…
WVNews
MinCo Schools logo.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Mineral County Board of Education is awaiting word from the st…
WVNews
William Henry Cole, Jr.
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — William Henry Cole, Jr. passed away on November 8, 2022 in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born at New Milton on May 18, 1938 a son of the late William Henry Cole and Brennice Hull Cole. He is survived by sons, William...
WVNews
Christmas Candles.jpg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Piedmont Presbyterian Church will go online with its annual Ligh…
WVNews
WVU Medicine offers state-of-the-art treatment of adbominal wall issues
As part of WVU Medicine’s expansive array of services it provides to its patients, the healthcare system has a variety of state-of-the-art ways to tackle abdominal wall surgeries, specifically hernias. Dr. Alice Race, surgeon at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and assistant professor of surgery at the WVU School of...
WVNews
Officials welcome Klie Law Offices to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner joined local officials Monday to welcome Klie Law Offices to Clarksburg. The firm, led by husband and wife Karl Kolenich and Erika Kolenich, opened in 2005. They started in Buckhannon and in the last two years have opened offices in Parkersburg and downtown Clarksburg. The new office is located at 339 W. Main Street, Clarksburg.
Comments / 0