ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling vs. Colorado Basketball: Live Game Thread

By Kyle Anthony Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zqyB_0j81SRXE00

Live game thread of Colorado at Grambling men's basketball game.

Live game thread of Colorado at Grambling men's basketball game.

Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game at Grambling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5wD9_0j81SRXE00

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsutigers.com

GSU’s Two-Game Winning Streak Snapped at TSU

HOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night as the Tigers fell to Texas Southern, 41-7, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at PNC Stadium. After both teams traded punts to begin the game, Texas Southern set up shop...
GRAMBLING, LA
abc17news.com

Drake’s 2 TDs on defense helps ULM edge Georgia State 31-28

ATLANTA (AP) — Linebacker Quae Drake scored two touchdowns to help Louisiana-Monroe edge Georgia State 31-28. Calum Sutherland’s 54-yard field goal pulled UL Monroe within 28-23 early in the fourth quarter. With 6:23 to play, Drake intercepted a Darren Grainger pass and returned it 34 yards to the end zone for UL Monroe’s first lead and the win. Georgia State turned it over on downs on its last two possessions. Drake also returned a blocked punt for a score for UL Monroe (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Grainger threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for Georgia State (4-6, 3-3).
ATLANTA, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Benton, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ruston High School basketball team will have a game with Benton High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RUSTON, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Shreveport, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ouachita Parish High School soccer team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood and Caldwell Parish went down to the wire after a 30-minute rain delay. The Rams fight to stay alive (12-8), but up next they take on powerhouse Many. Sterlington also advancing to the second round after pouncing on Baker, winning 37-0. Up next, Sterlington hits the road to take on rival Union Parish at Doc Elliot stadium.
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
MONROE, LA
WGNO

Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrests at GSU gun related

Grambling State University police arrested three men Tuesday in connection to a disturbance on campus involving a firearm. Officers learned Daylon Anthony had been involved in a physical altercation with another student at the basketball courts at the GSU intramural center. Video surveillance showed Anthony and several individuals were later seen standing outside a Pinchback Hall room, apparently waiting for the victim in the incident. The video showed Anthony retrieving a handgun from his pocket or waistband and handing it to Jacobi Sowell. Sowell took the firearm and gave it to another identified man. The victim was able to identify Anthony from the video.
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

Many new people entering leadership roles after Minden election

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - In Minden, there are several leadership positions that will now be taken over by new people. One of those positions is the new police chief, Jared McIver, who won with 56% of the vote against opponent Larry Morris. “Our plans are to go out and address...
MINDEN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
555
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy