Warriors And Cavs Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report and announced their starting lineup.

Andre Iguodala remains ruled out, while Donte DiVincenzo has been upgraded to available.

DiVincenzo had missed the previous eight games, and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that he will have a minutes limit in the game against the Cavs.

Slater: "Donte DiVincenzo will return for the Warriors tonight. He’s on a 20-minute restriction, per Kerr. He fills that extra on-ball bench option next to Jordan Poole, in place of Ty Jerome. Jerome will still be active."

The Warriors come into the game looking to build momentum because they beat the Sacramento Kings on Monday night which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Currently, the defending NBA Champions are 4-7 in their first 11 games of the season.

That being said, they are 4-1 in the five games that they have played at home (0-6 on the road).

Underdog NBA has relaid their starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Friday."

As for the Cavs, they come into the game with an 8-3 record in their first 11 games.

They had been on an eight-game winning streak before losing their last two games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Kings.

Ricky Rubio, Dylan Windler, Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite have been ruled out.

In addition, Dean Wade has been downgraded to out.

Underdog NBA has also relaid their starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, Evan Mobley, Allen on Friday"

