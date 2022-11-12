ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

No. 16 LSU routs WCU

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1), 107-34, Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU downs Arkansas State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and his Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over Arkansas State in the PMAC on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Tigers downed the Red Wolves, 61-52. Adam Miller led LSU with 26 points....
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southeastern men’s hoops stun Wyoming with 76-72 road win

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
HAMMOND, LA
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
kogt.com

2022-23 Boys and Girls Basketball Schedules

The season starts with some new coaches in the area. Eric Girola takes over the Orangefield girls program and Larry Sterling will lead the Bridge City girls. Also at WOS Jaden Towner is the new head coach. The Vidor boys welcome new coach Jason Hoyt. Vidor Boys Basketball. Vidor Girls...
VIDOR, TX
12newsnow.com

High School Football Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the Area Round of the UIL Football Playoffs and ten local teams remain on the long road to State. Here's a look at the Area Round Football Schedule. 5A-DI AREA. Port Arthur Memorial (10-1) vs Frisco Wakeland (7-4) Friday 7:00 pm, Abe Martin Stadium...
BEAUMONT, TX
High School Football PRO

Plainview, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SILSBEE, TX
WAFB

Run the Runway at the Baton Rouge Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Establishing lifelong healthy habits like physical activity are effective not only for kids but their parents. There are more opportunities in the Capital City to get moving. The YMCA is partnering with the Baton Rouge Metro Airport to host a 5K and 1-mile walk and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

